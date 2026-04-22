Tesla’s 6-seater Model Y leaks early on website, officially launched in India at ₹62 lakh

In a curious case of a digital slip, Tesla briefly revealed its six-seater Model Y on its India website ahead of the official launch, before formally introducing the new variant on Wednesday, April 22.

The early listing offered a sneak peek into pricing and configurations, effectively pre-empting the announcement and drawing attention from prospective buyers tracking the brand’s India strategy.

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Pricing and variants

The six-seater Model Y enters the Indian market with a starting price of ₹62 lakh (approximately $66,324), positioning it firmly in the premium electric SUV segment.

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As per listings on Tesla’s official website, Delhi-specific indicative pricing across the broader Model Y range includes:

Model Y Premium (Rear-Wheel Drive): ₹59.89 lakh (₹61.03 lakh on-road)

Model Y L Premium (All-Wheel Drive): ₹61.99 lakh (₹63.16 lakh on-road)

Model Y Premium Long Range (Rear-Wheel Drive): ₹67.89 lakh (₹69.11 lakh on-road)

The newly introduced six-seater configuration sits within this pricing band, expanding Tesla’s offering in India as it targets a wider set of premium buyers.

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Performance and specifications

Across variants, the Model Y lineup offers:

Top speed: 201 km/h

Range: 500 km to 681 km (WLTP)

0–100 km/h acceleration: 5.0 to 5.9 seconds

These specifications remain consistent with Tesla’s global positioning of the Model Y as a performance-oriented yet practical electric SUV.

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Strategic push in India

The addition of a six-seat layout signals Tesla’s intent to align more closely with Indian consumer preferences, where demand for three-row SUVs has been steadily increasing.

By introducing a more family-oriented configuration, Tesla is attempting to broaden the appeal of the Model Y beyond early adopters to include larger households and premium urban buyers.

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The pre-launch website listing, while likely inadvertent, underscores the heightened interest around Tesla’s India play—where every move is closely watched as the EV maker builds its presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing auto markets.