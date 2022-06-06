Total vehicle sales rose 207% to 16.46 lakh units in May; Maruti Suzuki top PV seller: FADA

Total vehicle retail sales stood at 16,46,773 in May 2022, logging an on-year rise of around 207 per cent from May 2021. Total vehicle retail sales stood at 5, 36,795 in May 2021. Passenger vehicle (PV) sales, on the other hand, saw an on-year rise of 204.30 per cent from 86,479 units in May 2021 to 2,63,152 units in May this year.

On the PV sales front, Delhi-based auto bellwether Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) emerged the segment leader with sales of 1,10,602 units in the month of May. With this, the company achieved a market share of 42.03 per cent in the period. In the same period last year, MSI logged sales of 36,758 units, thus, achieving a market share of 42.51 per cent.

