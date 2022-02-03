Toyota Hilux bookings temporarily paused before India launch

Toyota Kirloskar Motor informed that it has temporarily halted the bookings of its much-awaited Toyota Hilux launch in the Indian car market this year owing to high demand and supply-side issues. The Japanese auto-maker had opened the bookings of the pick-up vehicle last month.



Hilux is scheduled for a launch in March 2022, and bookings previously opened for Rs 1 lakh at dealerships or Rs 50,000 through the company's online portal.



In a media statement on Thursday, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said it had received a strong response, and the bookings will be resumed at the soonest possible opportunity.



"The iconic Hilux has been recently launched in the Indian market to cater to the needs of customers seeking an incredible lifestyle utility vehicle. We are delighted with the overwhelming response that the Hilux has received from our customers within a fortnight of its launch," the company said.



The statement further said that "in light of various factors impacting our supply, we are unable to meet the heightened demand. Thus, we deeply regret our temporary halt of bookings for the Hilux with a view to avoid any further inconvenience to our customers. We will continue our best efforts to resume the Hilux bookings at the soonest possible opportunity, with our aim to provide the best customer experience."



Last month, Toyota Kirloskar Motor finally unveiled the highly-anticipated Hilux pickup truck in India.



The Hilux is based on the same platform as the Toyota Fortuner SUV but is looking to create a unique identity for itself in a segment that is currently microscopic here. Its closest rival at launch would be the Isuzu V-Cross.