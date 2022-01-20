Toyota Hilux pick-up debut in India: Check out features, pre-booking price

Toyota unveiled its first-ever lifestyle pick-up truck in India on Thursday. The Japanese auto giant’s pick-up truck will be launched in India in March. Pre-bookings of the pick-up truck have begun.

One can pre-book the Toyota Hilux for Rs 50,000 online or Rs 1 lakh at authorised dealers. Deliveries for the pick-up truck will commence from April. The price of the Hilux will be revealed later.

The Toyota Hilux, a mix of luxury and adventure, comes with a two-row sitting capacity and a separate box to load. From the front the pick-up truck resembles the Toyota Fortuner. It will compete with the likes of Isuzu V-Cross.

The cabin has an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The upholstery comes with leather-finish, and the driver armrest with storage. The cabin also comes with a dual-zone automatic climate control.

The Hilux comes with LED projector headlamps integrated with LED daytime running lights, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and vertically-stacked tail lights. It will be available in five colour options.

The pick-up truck is equipped with multiple driving modes, a 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine, and can churn 500 Nm peak torque.

The Toyota Hilux will be manufactured at the company’s Bengaluru facility. Additionally, it has received a five-star safety rating by ASEAN NCAP.

The Toyota pick-up truck is sold in around 180 countries across the globe.

Also read: 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid facelift launched; check features, fuel efficiency