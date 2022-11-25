scorecardresearch
Toyota Innova HyCross unveiled in India with 21.1 kmpl mileage, SUV-like design; check details

The Toyota Innova HyCross comes with a hybrid powertrain which enables it to achieve a mileage of over 21 kmpl. The car uses a self-charging battery to boost mileage.

Toyota India has launched the new Innova Hycross in India. The new Innova builds on the strengths of the past year’s Innova and has included SUV-ish elements to appeal to more non-commercial buyers. Toyota claims the new Innova HyCross borrows a lot of design elements from SUVs to give it a more ‘muscular stance’. 

The Toyota Innova HyCross comes with a hybrid powertrain which enables it to achieve a mileage of over 21 kmpl. The car uses a self-charging battery to boost mileage. The company claims the car can give a range of 1097 km with a full tank. 

Toyota Innova HyCross Rear Profile
The new Innova HyCross gets a higher bonnet line with bold shoulder lines and a bigger grille which gives it an SUV-ish stance. At the same time, Toyota has increased the wheelbase of the car to add more cabin space. 

The Toyota Innova HyCross gets some luxury touches like a panoramic sunroof, powered Ottoman captain seats, mood-lighting and more. The suspension has been tuned for Indian roads.

In terms of safety, buyers will get Toyota Safety Sense which offers features like radar-based cruise control, lane trace assist, blind spot monitor, and auto high beam. The car also offers 6 SRS airbags with the vehicle. 

Variants and Features

Toyota Innova HyCross Variants and Features
Toyota Innova HyCross Engine
Toyota Innova Hycross will be available with a 2.0-litre petrol engine. The non-hybrid petrol powertrain will be offered in four variants where as the hybrid variant will be offered in three variants (pictured above). The car will be available in 7-seater and 8-seater options only.  The petrol-only variant is also offered with Direct Shift CVT in select variants. 

The Toyota Innova HyCross gets some SUV-like design elements
Published on: Nov 25, 2022, 11:44 AM IST
Posted by: Danny Cyril Dcruze, Nov 25, 2022, 11:38 AM IST
