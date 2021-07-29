Toyota Kirloskar to hike Innova Crysta prices from August 1; check out details

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday announced to raise the price of its flagship SUV “Toyota Innova Crysta” by up to 2 per cent from August 1, 2021, due to the substantial increase in input costs.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, in a statement, said, "We would like to announce that the company will realign the price of its flagship product 'Toyota Innova Crysta' by up to 2% effective from 1st August 2021."

It added: "This increase is necessitated to partially offset the substantial increase in input costs. The price increase has been tapered down considering the impact on our valued customers."



Toyota had recently launched the facelifted Innova Crysta in India ranging from Rs 16.26 lakh to Rs 24.33 lakh (ex-showroom) before the current price hike. The facelifted SUV comes with some cosmetic updates without any changes under the hood.

The new Toyota Innova Crysta goes up against the likes of Mahindra Marazzo, MG Hector Plus, upcoming Tata Gravitas and the BS-6 variant of Hexa.

Innova Crysta's facelift includes a redesigned all-black grille with chrome surround, a sharper front bumper with front parking sensors, and dual-tone alloy wheels. The interior also comes with new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The rest of the interior features and layout stays unchanged.

Specifications

The facelifted Toyota Innova Crysta comes with the same rear-wheel drivetrain as the previous model’s 150PS 2.4-litre diesel engine and 166PS 2.7-litre petrol engine. Both engines come with a 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions. The facelift Innova Crysta is available in two engine options across three variants: GX, VX and ZX.

Features

The new Toyota Innova Crysta comes with features like automatic climate control, cruise control, steering-mounted audio controls, LED headlamps, and keyless entry with a push-button start. In terms of safety, the SUV includes seven airbags, ABS with EBD, rearview camera, parking sensors, electronic stability control, and hill start assist.

