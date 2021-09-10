scorecardresearch
Toyota slashes annual production target on chips, auto parts shortage

Toyota slashes annual production target on chips, auto parts shortage

The Japanese car maker now expects to build 9 million vehicles in the year to March 31, it said in a press release

The Southeast Asia factories have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

Toyota Motor Corp, the worlds biggest automaker by sales volume, cut its annual production target on Friday by 300,000 vehicles because of a global shortage of chips and supplies of auto parts from factories in Southeast Asia.

The Japanese car maker now expects to build 9 million vehicles in the year to March 31, it said in a press release. The Southeast Asia factories have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

