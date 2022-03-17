Toyota to slash global production target for Apr by 17% to 750,000 units

Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it is cutting its global vehicle production target in April by 150,000 units to 750,000 as a continued semiconductor shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic bite into the automaker's production plans.

Average monthly global production for the period from April to June would be about 800,000 units, it added.

Toyota's global vehicle production would be down 10% in May and 5% in June compared to previous estimates made at the beginning of the year, a company executive said.

The announcement comes roughly a week after it said it would scale back domestic production by up to 20% during the months of April, May and June to ease the strain on suppliers struggling with shortages of chips and other parts.