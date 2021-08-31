Triumph Motorcycles launches 2021 Speed Twin in India at Rs 10.99 lakh

British motorcycle brand Triumph Motorcycles has announced the launch of the new Speed Twin in India today. Also known as the 2021 Speed Twin, this model is BS6 compliant and has an ex-showroom price of Rs 10.99 lakh in Delhi. The upcoming Speed Twin is powered by a liquid cooled, 1200 cc engine and has a 6-speed gearbox that churns out 98 bhp of maximum power and a peak torque of 112Nm.

“We are excited to re-introduce the 2021 Speed Twin to the Bonneville family; it’s popularity and demand has been consistent since we first raised the curtain off this one. With this launch, we expand the Modern Classic portfolio in India to seven motorcycles, each with a unique character to suit the discerning tastes of our consumers. The 2021 Speed Twin, which is now BS6 compliant, offers a seamless amalgamation of character and style, combining the torque character of the Thruxton R and the contemporary style and nimbleness of the Street Twin which is sure to attract younger audiences,” Triumph Motorcycles India Business Head Shoeb Farooq said at the launch.

Triumph Speed Twin 2021 has three riding modes – rain, road and sport which “can be changed at the touch of a button, while on the move, to respond to any change in riding conditions, maximising rider confidence and safety”, as per the release.

The bike also has 3D clocks that comprise a digital menu system, which can be accessed using a scroll button on the handlebar. This digital menu provides the rider with information on gear position, fuel level, average and current fuel consumption, two trip settings, and access to traction control settings.

This all-new Triumph bike also has features like under-seat USB charging socket, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and an immobiliser along with the branded Triumph key. Besides this, the bike is also equipped with LED rear light and indicators and the LED Daytime Running Light (DRL) has also been incorporated into the headlight.

The latest Triumph motorcycle is 2099mm long, has a width of 778mm and a height of 1097mm. The bike has a wheelbase of 1413mm, weighs 216 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 14.5 litres. The new Triumph motorbike is packed with ergonomic features like 809mm seat height, slim stand, tapered handlebars, comfortable foot-peg position, 38mm further forward and 4mm lower than the Thruxton model. Triumph Speed Twin 2021 is available in 3 colours – Red Hopper, Matt Storm Grey and Jet Black.

