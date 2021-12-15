TVS Motor, BMW Motorrad expand partnership to manufacture electric vehicles in India

TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad on Wednesday announced an alliance for joint development, manufacturing, and exports of electric vehicles (EVs) from India.



With this, the two companies aim to penetrate deeper into the rapidly growing EV space. Under the cooperation, TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad have identified a range of products, from scooters to motorcycles, and technologies "to deliver significant business benefits," TVS Motor said in a statement.

"BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company will develop common platforms by mutually tapping the emerging technologies in the future mobility space, keeping in mind the global requirements of customer segments in various markets. Exclusive products for both companies will be developed on these common platforms, and the companies will retail their products globally…, the first product through this cooperation will be showcased in the next 24 months," the statement added.

Commenting on the development, Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director of TVS Motor Company, said, "The new world of future mobility encompasses a strong play through alternate solutions, including electric mobility. Expanding this successful partnership to EVs and other newer platforms will create opportunities to deliver advanced technology and aspirational products to global markets and bring valuable synergies to both companies."

Meanwhile, Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad, said, "In light of our fruitful association with TVS Motor Company, we are delighted to extend and expand our cooperation agreement to include long-term partnership and joint development of new platforms and technologies, including electric vehicles."



In April 2013, TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad had entered into a long-term strategic partnership to manufacture sub-500cc motorcycles for the international market. The collaboration resulted in three products on the 310cc platform -- BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS, and TVS Motor Company's TVS Apache RR 310.