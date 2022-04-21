TVS Motor Company injects additional 100 mn pounds in UK's Norton Motorcycle

TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced an additional investment of £100 million in Norton Motorcycles, Britain's iconic sporting motorcycle brand, which it had acquired in April 2020. The announcement was made during UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's two-day visit to India.

"Trade and investment between the UK and India is creating good jobs and sustaining livelihoods in both of our countries. I'm very pleased that TVS Motor Company has decided to join the legions of Indian companies investing in the UK, boosting our future mobility sector and driving economic growth," noted UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Norton recently opened its new manufacturing facility in Solihull, West Midlands, building British bikes in England using traditional hand-crafted techniques with modern-day machinery for consistently high quality.

"TVS Motor Company is excited to announce an investment of about £100 million in Norton Motorcycle, the iconic British brand we had acquired in 2020. Some of these investments have already been made, leading to the creation of a world-class facility and the imminent launch of a re-engineered V4 SV and 961 Commando. A world-class team led by Robert Hentschel is working to bring Norton back to its rightful place," said Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company.

Venu added that investment will be towards electrification, cutting edge technology, world class vehicles, manufacturing, sustainability & the future of mobility. This is expected to create 250-300 direct jobs over the next 3 years and another 500-800 indirect jobs across the supply chain.

"The investments, spread over the next few years, will result in an exciting range of products for the global market. A brand-new facility has already been set up at Solar Park, Solihull, UK, which houses Norton's state-of-the art manufacturing capability and the company's new global design and R&D hub," Venu further noted.

TVS explained that the new facility is supported by the West Midlands Growth partnership, and the UK Government, and is a shining example of Anglo-Indian cooperation. It added that Norton Motorcycles' new global headquarters houses state-of-the-art manufacturing capability and the company's new global design and R&D hub. The manufacturing facility has been engineered to be highly sustainable and minimise waste.

