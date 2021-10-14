TVS Motor Company rolls out 100,000th unit of BMW Motorrad’s 310cc motorcycle

Two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company has rolled out its 100,000th unit of BMW Motorrad’s 310cc series of motorcycles. The motorcycle was rolled out from TVS Motor’s Hosur facility. TVS Motor Company CEO and Director, KN Radhakrishnan and Head of Urban Mobility Products at BMW Motorrad, Rainer Baumel were present during the event.

TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad had inked a cooperation to develop and produce sub-500cc motorcycles for the international market. Under this strategic partnership, both the automakers have introduced three products on the 310cc platform — BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS, and TVS Motor Company’s TVS Apache RR 310, as per the official statement.

All of these products are manufactured at TVS Motor Company’s Hosur plant. This plant produces around 10 per cent of BMW Motorrad’s volumes globally. BMW Motorrad models like BMW G 310 R and BMW 310 GS are currently available in 120 countries.

“We are delighted to achieve a historic milestone in our journey with BMW Motorrad today. This achievement is a strong testimony to the success of our eight-year partnership, which has created a common learning platform for both companies. Our partnership has been truly exceptional for creating aspirational products made for the global market. We are proud to be a part of this journey and look forward to continuing the partnership with BMW Motorrad,” Radhakrishnan said.

“With the roll-out of the 100,000 unit of BMW Motorrad’s 310cc series, these two agile all-rounders are an integral part of BMW Motorrad’s success story. We look forward to the future of our cooperation with TVS Motor Company,” BMW Motorrad Head Markus Schramm said on the partnership.

