TVS Motor Company unveils its first TVS Experience Centre in Singapore in line with its global expansion plans

In line with its global expansion plans, TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced that it has inaugurated its first TVS Experience Centre in Singapore. The company, in its regulatory filing, said that the new TVS Experience Centre will offer a range of TVS Motor’s premium motorcycles including the flagship model, TVS Apache RR310 and the TVS Apache RTR range.

The company also said that it will introduce diverse products offerings, catering to both personal commuting as well as the delivery premium segment in Singapore. This centre will additionally have vehicle servicing facility, spare parts, and the full range of merchandise to choose from.

J Thangarajan, president director, PT TVS Motor Company, said, “This state-of-the-art experience centre inaugurated in Singapore will further consolidate our presence in the region. It will pave the way for us to explore newer opportunities in the world of mobility, as we introduce our premium range of two-wheelers, the flagship model TVS Apache RR310 and the TVS Apache RTR series along with a slew of other experiences for the auto enthusiasts in Singapore.”

TVS Motor Company has partnered with Motorsport Pte Ltd (part of the Chong Aik Group), who will be the distributors for Singapore Market. Motorsport has strong presence in the region with six retail outlets and eight warehouses, the company added.

“With many years of commitment to building the international business portfolio, TVS Motor Company has set the benchmark in catering to diverse needs of buyers across the globe. Our launch in Singapore is one step further in expanding globally in achieving our global ambitions,” Rahul Nayak, vice president, international business, TVS Motor Company, stated.

TVS Motor company also claims that TVS Apache has "redefined the sports segment" by focusing on race performance, making it a highly desirable product for sports enthusiasts. This has resulted in creating a customer base of over 4.8 million across the globe.

