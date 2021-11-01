TVS Motor launches ‘TVS Raider’ motorcycle in Nepal

TVS Motor Company, a manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, has announced today the launch of TVS Raider for the young customers in Nepal.



The sporty motorcycle comes with an LCD digital speedometer, 3V iTouch Start, animalistic LED headlamp and first-in-segment under-seat storage.



R Dilip, president, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “For our millennial and digitally native Gen Z customers, we have consistently introduced products with best-in-class features and technology. To further build on the excitement and aspiration of the new-age customers, we are launching the 125cc TVS Raider in Nepal.”



Shahil Agrawal, managing director, Jagdamba Motors Private Limited, said, “The customers of Nepal have always responded positively to the best-in-class offerings by TVS Motor, and I’m sure the TVS Raider will not be an exception. Nepal’s Gen Z is ready for TVS Motor’s power packed, stylish and the true ‘Wicked Ride’ – the TVS Raider.”



TVS Raider will enter the market in a colour selection of Red, Blue, Black and Yellow.



TVS Raider is coupled to an advanced 124.8 cc air & oil-cooled 3V engine, and it churns a maximum power of 12.9 PS @ 8,000 rpm and torque of 11.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. The motorcycle has an acceleration of 0-60 km/h in 5.7 secs. The dynamic comfort and handling can be attributed to the gas-charged 5-step adjustable mono-shock suspension, low friction front suspension and split seat, 5-speed gearbox and 17” alloy chunky wide tyres.

