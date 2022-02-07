TVS Motor Q3 net profit rises 9% to Rs 288 cr; reports highest-ever revenue

Two-wheeler firm TVS Motor Company on Monday reported a 9 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 288.31 crore in the quarter ending 31 December, 2021. The automaker had reported a net profit of Rs 265.62 crore in the year-ago. Further, the company also registered highest ever PBT of Rs 391 crore during the quarter under review.

Meanwhile, the company's reported a highest ever operating revenue of Rs 5,706 crore in the Q3FY22 as against Rs 5,391crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The company’s operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA margin stood at 10 per cent during the quarter as against 9.5 per cent during the third quarter ended December 2020, while it registered highest-ever EBITDA of Rs 568 crore during this quarter as against Rs 511 crore reported in the quarter ended December 2020, TVS Motor company said in a regulatory filing.

The company registered total two-wheeler sales of 8.35 Lakh units in the current quarter as against 9.52 Lakh units in the quarter ended December 2020, it stated.

Two-wheeler export sales grew by 12 percent compared to Q3 of the last financial year.

Motorcycles registered sales of 4.46 lakh units as against sales of 4.26 lakh units and scooters registered sales of 2.56 lakh units as against 3.11 Lakh units in the quarter ended December 2020.

Moreover, total three-wheelers grew by 17 per cent registering sales of 0.44 lakh units in the quarter under review as against sales of 0.38 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2020.

The automaker also stated that during the period, TVS Motor Company incurred Rs 30 crores towards COVID-related expenses and the same is shown as exceptional item.

apaShares of TVS Motor Company on Monday closed 2.63 per cent lower at Rs 635.80 apiece on BSE.