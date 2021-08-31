TVS Motor will let buyers customise vehicles on its built-to-order platform

Chennai-headquartered two-wheelers and three-wheelers manufacturer TVS Motor Company marked its foray into factory customisation and personalisation with its ‘Built to Order’ (BTO) platform. The Built to Order platform will allow customers to customise and personalise their vehicles as per their requirements at the time of purchase.

In the Built to Order platform, customers can choose pre-set kits, rim colour options, graphic options, and personalised race numbers. Customers will have the option to select from two pre-defined kits -- Dynamic and Race which have an array of features aimed at customising the performance and styling needs as per the customers’ usage and needs. In addition to this, TVS is offering a special ‘Race Replica’ graphic inspired by the TVS Racing OMC race machines.

The first TVS two-wheeler to feature on its BTO platform is TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycle, following which it will be expanded across other portfolios in a phased manner, as per the official release.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of the new business vertical, the TVS ‘Built to Order’ (BTO), our first factory Customise-Personalise platform. Each customer has a unique riding style and expression. This platform empowers our customers to customise and personalise their machines as per their requirements. Making its foray with the super-premium TVS Apache RR 310 BTO, vehicles will be customized and built directly at the factory.

Additionally, to celebrate four decades of racing pedigree, TVS Motor is offering a special ‘Race Replica’ graphic inspired by the TVS Racing OMC race machines for the enthusiasts,” TVS Motor Company Head (Marketing, Premium Motorcycles) Meghashyam Dighole said.

The Dynamic kit comprises fully adjustable front and rear suspension which provides the customers with multi-level adjustment of preload, rebound and compression damping. Using this kit, customers can customize the suspension as per their riding style and/or road conditions.

Race kit, on the other hand, packs race ergonomics like rear set raised footrest, tucked-in handlebar and knurled footpegs that allow a higher lean angle on the corners. This kit also comprises anti-rust brass coated drive chain to accentuate the style of the motorcycle.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

