Uber launches corporate shuttle service for Indian office-goers

Uber on Thursday announced the launch of a new corporate shuttle service. The company stated that it is the first product from Uber’s high-capacity vehicles program to be launched in India. The shuttle service launched by Uber is a customised commute service with seating for anywhere between 10 – 50 employees in a single vehicle.

This offering comes in a year that saw Amazon-backed Shuttl shut down. Ola had also shut a similar venture a few years ago, while ZipGo was shut last year.

The company said that the corporate shuttle service will be available across Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai and Bangalore. A major share of the work related to the technology and product build-out for this service is led by Uber’s technology team based out of Bangalore.

Uber's shuttle service comes with a comprehensive set of safety measures including a Go Online checklist, a mandatory mask policy for both riders and drivers, pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers and mandatory driver education on safety SOP’s.



In a statement released by the company it has revealed that the corporate shuttle service is developed keeping in mind the unique challenges faced specifically by office goers in India and other emerging markets. Adding to that the company also stated that this corporate shuttle service will solve customers' problem of finding a parking spot and will remove the stress and time spent in traffic jams. It will also reduce congestion pollution and emissions in cities.