Ultraviolette F77 electric bike launched in India at Rs 3.8 lakh; check variants, features

Ultraviolette has launched its first electric bike the F77 in India. This comes after a series of delays in launch due to the pandemic. The company has finally taken the wraps off its product and has announced its pricing as well as availability.

The Ultraviolette F77 is being pitched as a high-performance electric bike that can deliver a range of up to 307 km in ideal driving conditions. The Ultraviolette F77 comes in three variants and two battery capacity options. In terms of colour options, The Ultraviolette F77 and F77 Recon will be available with three options: Silver, black and red. The Limited edition will be available in a single colour: Meteor Grey+ Afterburner Yellow (pictured below).

Ultraviolette F77 Limited edition electric bike

Ultraviolette F77 Price and Availability

The Ultraviolette F77 has been priced in the range of Rs 3,80,000 to Rs 5,50,000. It has been launched in three variants: F77, F77 Recon and F77 Limited.

The deliveries for the F77 will begin in January for buyers in Bengaluru. The company has claimed that the bike will be made available in other cities in a phased manner. The bookings for the same are open at a price of Rs 10,000.

Variants and Prices Variants Price (ex-showroom) F77 Rs 3,80,000 F77 Recon Rs 4,55,000 F77 Limited Rs 5,50,000

The company has claimed that the standard F77 will be available with an EMI cost of around Rs 9,500 a month while the Recon variant will be available for Rs 11,000 per month.

Performance

The electric bike will be the fastest in the country with a top speed of 152 kmph with the F77 Limited editionand 147 kmph with the Recon version. The bike produces 25kW power and 95Nm of torque giving it the 'fastest electric bike' status in the country. The company claims a range of 307 km in ideal driving conditions. However, it will be offered with three drive modes: Glide, Combat and Ballistic. The standard variant can go from 0 to 60 in 3.4 seconds while the Recon can go from 0-60 in 3.1 seconds. The fastest is the Limited variant which can go from 0-60 in 2.9 seconds.

Range and Modes

Glide mode will offer a range of 176 km on the standard F77 and 261km on the F77 Recon and F77 Limited

Combat mode offers a range of 135 km for the standard F77 and 200 km for the F77 Recon and F77 Limited

Ballistic mode will offer the least range of 118 km on the standard Ultraviolette F77 and 171 km on the F77 Recon and F77 Limited.



