US-based bike manufacturer StriderSports forays into Indian market

US-based balance bike manufacturer StriderSports International Inc. Friday announced its foray into the Indian market.

Strider's balance bike range will be listed for retail on Amazon India by Etailz, which is the authorized dealer appointed by Strider, the company said in a statement.

"India is a very important market for us and we are very excited to introduce our product portfolio to the quality conscious and progressive Indian audience," Strider Bikes Outreach Manager Dan Chell said.

The company said it will gradually build up its offering in the Indian market.

Founded in 2007, Strider has sold more than 2 million bikes and is distributed in more than 75 countries.