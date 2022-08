Total vehicle retail sales saw an on-year dip of around 8 per cent as 14,36,927 vehicles were sold in the month of July, compared to 15,59,106 vehicles in July last year. Passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and tractors saw a decline of 5 per cent, 11 per cent and 28 per cent respectively, as per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA).

(More details awaited)