Vehicle sales down 8% on-year, PVs log 5% decline in July: FADA

Total vehicle sales saw an on-year dip of around 8 per cent as 14, 36,927 units were sold in the month of July, compared to 15, 59,106 in July last year. Passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and tractors saw a decline of 5 per cent, 11 per cent and 28 per cent respectively, as per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA).

Total 2, 50,972 units of passenger vehicles or PVs were sold during the same period, with Maruti Suzuki emerging the segment leader. Maruti Suzuki (MSI) sold 98,318 units in July and commanded 39.17 per cent market share. MSI was followed by Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra and Kia Motors.

In the case of two-wheelers, total 10, 09,574 units were sold in July, with Hero Motocorp as the segment leader. It was followed by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto and Suzuki Motorcycle India.

Commenting on the PV sales numbers, FADA President Vinkesh Gulati said, “Even though there is a blip in July numbers, the industry is continuously introducing new models especially in compact SUV segment. Along with this, a better supply in coming months will help in brining down customer anxiety due to large waiting period. We also urge all PV OEMs to recalibrate their supplies as per the market demand and avoid pushing low moving stocks.”

As many as 59, 573 units of tractors were sold during the same period, with M&M emerging as the segment leader. Mahindra’s tractor division logged sales of 14,295 units this year versus 20,217 units in July last year. It was followed by M&M’s Swaraj division, International Tractors, Tafe and Escorts Limited.

While passenger vehicle, two-wheeler and tractor segments logged a decline in sales, three-wheeler and commercial vehicle segments witnessed a rise in the same during July. Three-wheeler sales went up 80.41 per cent on-year from 27,908 units in July 2021 to 50,349 units in July this year.

On the three-wheeler sales front, Bajaj Auto was the segment leader with 13,016 units sold in the same period. Bajaj Auto was followed by Piaggio Vehicles, YC Electric Vehicle, M&M and Saera Electric Auto.

Commercial vehicle sales, on the other hand, went up by 27.32 per cent y-o-y from 52,197 units sold in July last year to 66,459 units sold in July this year. Tata Motors was the leader in the CV segment with sales of 26,908 units in July. It was followed by M&M, Ashok Leyland, VE Commercial Vehicles and Maruti Suzuki.