Vehicle sales grow 8% in Aug; Maruti Suzuki top PV seller with sales of over 1 lakh units: FADA

Total vehicle sales in the month of August grew by 8.31 per cent on-year to 15.21 lakh from 14.04 lakh in the same period last year, as per the data from Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA). Passenger vehicle sales saw a yearly rise of 6.51 per cent from 2.57 lakh units in August ‘21 to 2.74 lakh units in the same period this year.

In this segment, Maruti Suzuki (MSI) emerged the leader with sales of 1.07 lakh units and a market share of 39.18 per cent in August. MSI was followed closely by automakers like Hyundai (43,188 units), Tata Motors (37,725 units), Mahindra & Mahindra (21,686) and Kia Motors (19,348 units).

Commenting on the auto sales numbers, FADA President Manish Raj Singhania said, “Auto retail for the month of August ‘22 saw an overall growth of 8 per cent. August opens the door for festival season to kick in. While dealers anticipated good Ganesh Chaturthi in August, the results thus far [have] not been encouraging. In spite of good monsoons, festive season began with a dampener during Ganpati.”

Singhania further explained that the growth in PV sales is on account of feature-rich launches and improved vehicle availability. He also predicted further improvement in PV sales due to Navratri and Diwali in the coming months.

Two -wheeler sales logged a 8.52 per cent on-year rise from 9.89 lakh units in August last year to 10.74 lakh units in the same period this year. In the two-wheeler segment, key players are Hero Motocorp (3.02 lakh units), Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (2.86 lakh units), TVS Motor Company (1.81 lakh units), Bajaj Auto (1.04 lakh units) and Suzuki Motorcycle India (54,125 units).

Three-wheeler segment, on the other hand, saw a massive yearly jump of 83.14 per cent from 30,748 units in August ‘21 to 56,313 units in the same period this year. Bajaj Auto is the segment leader with sales of 16,764 units and a market share of 29.77 per cent. Other key manufacturers include Piaggio Vehicles (4,788 units), Mahindra & Mahindra (2,392 units), YC Electric Vehicle (1,977 units) and Saera Electric Auto (1,879 units).

Commercial vehicle segment logged an annual increase of 24.12 per cent in sales from 54,107 units in August ‘21 to 67,158 units in the same period this year. Key players in the segment include Tata Motors (27,482 units), Mahindra & Mahindra (16,625 units), Ashok Leyland (10,183 units), VE Commercial Vehicles (4,218 units) and Maruti Suzuki (2,665 units).

Singhania believes that the segment saw a rise in economic activities after monsoon coupled with government’s infrastructure push, new launches and better conversion in fleet operations.

