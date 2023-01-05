Vehicle sales in Dec dropped by 5.40%; Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor top PV sellers: FADA

December saw a lull in automobile sales, stated the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) on Thursday. Overall automobile sales dropped by 5.40 per cent in the last month of 2022. When it came to sellers, Maruti Suzuki was the top passenger vehicle seller, while Delhi-headquartered two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp was the sales leader in the two-wheeler segment. In the passenger vehicle segment, Hyundai Motor, and Tata Motors were among the top competitors of Maruti Suzuki India as of December 2022.

During the period, Maruti Suzuki sold over 1.16 lakh PV units and commanded a 41.66 per cent market share versus sales of 1.08 lakh units and a market share of 41.95 per cent in December 2021. The closest competition was Hyundai Motor with sales of 41,287 PV units and a market share of 14.74 per cent in December 2022. Mumbai-based Tata Motors sold 36,826 vehicles and had a market share of 13.15 per cent in the period, according to the FADA data.

Hyundai Motors sold 40,983 units in December 2021 and commanded a market share of 15.83 per cent whereas Tata Motors had sales of 32,706 units and a market share of 12.63 per cent during the period.

Commenting on the growth of PV sales, FADA President Manish Singhania said, “The PV segment has continued to show remarkable consistency in growth during the entire year. While supply woes [have] decreased, better product spread and ever highest consumer offers have kept consumer interest on.”

Moving on to two-wheelers, the segment saw an on-year decline of 11.19 per cent from 12.75 lakh units sold in December 2021 to 11.33 lakh units in December 2022. Leaders in the segment were Hero Motocorp, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), and TVS Motor Company. Hero Motocorp sold over 3.30 lakh units and commanded a market share of 29.14 per cent in December 2022 versus 4.43 lakh units sold and a market share of 34,78 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year.

HMSI sold over 2.94 lakh units and had a market share of 25.95 per cent whereas TVS Motor Company logged sales of 1.76 lakh units and had a market share of 15.54 per cent. HMSI sold 2.84 lakh units and had a market share of 22.34 per cent whereas TVS Motor Company sold 1.90 lakh units and commanded a market share of 14.93 per cent in the last year. Singhania said the two-wheeler segment failed to impress as retail sales fell on account of inflation, increased cost of ownership, and the nascent rural electric vehicles (EV) market.

During CY’22, passenger vehicle sales stood at 34.31 lakh units, a y-o-y rise of 16.35 per cent from 29.49 lakh units in CY’21. Two-wheeler sales rose 13.37 on-year from 1.35 crore units in CY’21 to 1.53 crore units in CY’22. Besides this, overall sales stood at 16.22 lakh units in December 2022 versus 17.14 lakh units in December 2021, logging a decline of 5.40 per cent.

