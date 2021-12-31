Vehicles dispatched to all customers: Bhavish Aggarwal on Ola scooters delivery

Founder and CEO of the Bengaluru-based ride-hailing firm Ola Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to issue an update on the delivery of Ola e-scooters. In this update, the Ola boss mentioned that some of these scooters are in transit while adding that the registration process took longer than expected.

Agarwal also said that this experience was full of “lots of learnings” on varied RTO systems and regulations across states. He further underscored that Ola will now be much faster with the registration process and the next purchase window for its S1 scooter is opening soon.

“Update on December deliveries: we’ve dispatched vehicles to ALL who purchased. Some in transit, most already at delivery centres near you getting through RTO registration process. The registration process took longer than we anticipated as a fully digital process in new for all,” Aggarwal said in a tweet.

The Ola chief said in another tweet, “But thanks to all RTOs working with us through holidays to scale up this new digital process. Lots of learnings for us on varied RTO systems, regulations across states. Will be faster with registration in future! Also, stay tuned for next purchase window, opening very soon!!”

For the unversed, Ola had begun the deliveries of its electric scooters – Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro under its second purchase window on December 15 this year. According to the company, the delivery timeline for the scooters was delayed due to the global chip shortage.

As per the company’s statement, priority deliveries are based on an automated scientific approach that decides the delivery handover as per their purchase date, variant, location, colour and other factors. “Special events were organised for the first 100 customers today in Bengaluru and Chennai where they came with their friends and family to ride their revolutionary Ola S1 and S1 Pro home,” the company further said in its statement.

