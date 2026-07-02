VinFast to launch its smallest EV, VF 3, in India this year

VinFast is set to launch its smallest electric vehicle, the VF 3, in India later this year. The Vietnamese carmaker aims to expand its local electric vehicle range following the introduction of the VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs.

The VF 3 is an ultra-compact electric mini-SUV featuring a boxy design and a minimalist four-seat cabin. It is powered by a rear-mounted electric motor paired with an 18.6kWh lithium-ion battery pack. VinFast claims the vehicle can travel up to 210 km on a single charge, as mentioned in a report in Auto Today.

Advertisement

MUST READ | VinFast ties up with Shriram Finance to widen EV funding access

The VF 3 measures 3,114mm in length, 1,679mm in width, and 1,652mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,075mm and a ground clearance of 191mm, giving it a compact size and a relatively high stance suitable for urban driving.

The exterior design is inspired by classic off-roaders, with rectangular LED headlamps connected by a gloss-black panel featuring VinFast’s V-shaped chrome accent and logo. Thick black cladding around the bumpers, wheel arches, and side sills enhances its SUV styling. The flat roofline, upright pillars, and short overhangs contribute to its upright stance.

DON'T MISS | Citroën shakes up EV market with ë-C3X, introduces pay-as-you-drive battery model

Advertisement

The side profile includes a flat roof, nearly vertical pillars, and short overhangs to maximise cabin space. It has a single large door, squared wheel arches, and flush body surfaces. Blacked-out A-, B-, and C-pillars create a wraparound glasshouse effect, complemented by a rear quarter window. The VF 3 rides on 16-inch steel wheels and features upright ORVMs and chunky cladding.

At the rear, the VF 3 continues the design theme with a clean upright tailgate, squared proportions, slim rectangular LED tail-lamps linked by a gloss-black trim panel, the V-shaped chrome accent, and a centrally positioned logo. It also has a chunky black bumper, a subtle roof spoiler, and large rear glass.

MUST READ | Toyota bZ4X EV SUV to launch in India by 2026-end; to rival Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5

Advertisement

Inside, the VF 3 offers a simple and minimalist cabin layout with seating for four. The front seats are manually adjustable with fabric upholstery, and the rear bench folds flat to increase luggage space. A centrally mounted 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system serves as the main interface for vehicle functions.

The vehicle does not have a traditional driver’s instrument cluster or head-up display; key information is shown on the central screen. The cabin also includes a D-cut multifunction steering wheel and physical buttons for volume control and hazard lights below the touchscreen. Other features are manual air conditioning, keyless entry, a USB charging port, a two-speaker audio system, and fixed headrests for all seats.

DON'T MISS | Toyota Vellfire hybrid EV in India: Know all about price, features, specs of luxurious MPV

The VF 3 is powered by a rear-mounted electric motor producing 43 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with the 18.6kWh lithium-ion battery pack, offering a claimed range of up to 210 km.

