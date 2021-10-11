‘Welcome to the family’: Anand Mahindra unveils the new Mahindra Yuvo Tech+ tractor

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra revealed the all new Mahindra Yuvo Tech plus tractor on Twitter. Mahindra shared a glimpse of the tractor and tweeted, “Welcome to the family, Yuvo Tech+! When cars are launched they attract all the attention, but you, with your advanced and relevant technology will be critical to maintaining our nation’s food security…”

Anand Mahindra’s latest tweet has garnered numerous likes and retweets at the time of writing this story.

Welcome to the family, Yuvo Tech+! When cars are launched they attract all the attention, but you, with your advanced & relevant technology will be critical to maintaining our nation’s food security… https://t.co/doTH1yioHM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 11, 2021

The Mumbai-based business tycoon had given a headsup for the Mahindra Yuvo Tech plus earlier this week as well. “Our Auto business doesn’t have a monopoly on launching exciting, tech-loaded products,” Mahindra had tweeted.

Our Auto Business doesn’t have a monopoly on launching exciting, tech-loaded products! 😊 https://t.co/6itqaJ6ITT — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 9, 2021

The tractor has a lifting capacity of 1,700 kg and precise hydraulics control for lifting heavy loads. Besides this, it also has a high-precision valve which allows farmers to dig deeper. It also has easy access to the PC-DC controls and has 12 forward and 3 reverse gears.

Powered by the indigenously built mZip 3-cylinder engine, Mahindra Yuvo Tech plus is available in three variants -- Mahindra Yuvo Tech plus 415DI, Mahindra Yuvo Tech plus 405DI and Mahindra Yuvo Tech plus 275DI.

The Mumbai-based automaker is offering a 6-year warranty on this tractor. Mahindra, however, did not reveal the price range of this tractor.

The unveiling of the Yuvo Tech plus comes on the back of a 7 per cent decline in tractor sales at Mahindra & Mahindra in September this year. The tractor manufacturer sold total 40,331 units in September 2021 versus 43,386 units in September 2020.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: Maruti Suzuki India to expand mobile services vans to over 300 by FY22-end