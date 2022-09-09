World EV Day: Electric vehicle makers call for reducing reliance on foreign imports

World EV Day—which began in 2020—is a day to celebrate and raise awareness about the benefits of electric vehicle (EV) adoption. EV makers on Friday said that their aim is to reduce reliance on imports while developing India as a manufacturing hub. “On the occasion of World EV Day, we invite all the industry players to come together and work towards strengthening the local supply chain market so that we can create a sustainable EV ecosystem in the country. Celebrating the day is another way to renew our commitment to sustainability, especially by congratulating those who have chosen to go electric, keeping the sustainability board in mind and inviting others to do the same whenever they purchase any automotive product,” Sohinder Gill, Director General, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) said.

Gill adds that he urges people to advocate for the cause of green mobility amongst their family and friends to become a part of the revolution. "With many ups and downs in the past, we are finally seeing the industry blooming at the right pace. What more can we hope for than a simpler, more cost-effective, maintenance-free mobility solution that simplifies our lives, reduces our reliance on dirty fuel, and cleans our air? The overwhelming response from the citizens has outpaced the supply side of the OEMs. As we move forward with the aim of making India an EV hub, it's imperative that all stakeholders are in harmony so a solid logistical foundation can be built for the industry,” he adds.

Hero Electric’s Naveen Munjal said as we can see, the movement toward decarbonisation is now firmly established, with practically every car manufacturer offering or proposing to create electric vehicles. “The public is starting to notice and appreciate the numerous advantages that EVs offer, whether in terms of operating costs or the more admirable goal of protecting the environment. Electrification of transport can truly transform our future, and I am pleased to witness India’s growth in this sector,” Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric wrote in a note. He added that with increasing awareness among citizens and support from the government, we are well on track to becoming one of the largest EV markets in the world.

Commercial vehicle maker Euler Motors said that multiplier effect of EVs bringing in sustainability with lower total cost of ownership, reducing burden on fossils, and enriching the overall driving experience have made EVs a priority for future mobility. “Commercial EVs have gained inroads in markets, and are being deployed excessively- across regions, delivery hubs and even rural areas today. We are seeing demand from every nook and corner of India for EVs. The right commercial vehicle policy push with expansion of charging infra, financing ecosystem and battery standardization will help us reach that EV tipping point for the Indian market,” Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Euler Motors said.

India is one of the software capitals of the world, and EVs are all about the right software, and disruptive innovation, EV players feel. “We have the capability to make commercial EVs ubiquitous on Indian roads and be an inspiration for the world in this segment,” Kumar says.

