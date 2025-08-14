World’s first Batman-inspired SUV debuts in India from Mahindra stable, limited to only 300 units

Mahindra has taken the wraps off the BE 6 Batman Edition, developed in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. Billed as the world’s first commercially available Batman-inspired SUV, the special edition will be limited to just 300 units.

The launch kicked off Mahindra’s Independence Day celebrations, with prices set at ₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings open on August 23 for a token amount of ₹21,000, while deliveries begin on September 20 — International Batman Day.

Advertisement

Based on the top-spec Pack Three variant, the Batman Edition costs ₹89,000 more than its standard counterpart. It sports a satin black paint finish with gloss black claddings, gold accents, and an abundance of Batman logos. A Batman decal adorns the front doors, while Dark Knight trilogy emblems appear on the seats, dashboard, door handles, steering boost button, and more.

The interior is finished in dual-tone black with gold highlights on the seat surrounds, AC vents, rotary dial, and key fob. Gold contrast stitching, a numbered Batman Edition plaque, and ambient lighting with 16 million colour options further elevate the cabin. The model also features an infinity roof and night trail carpet lamps for added drama.

Mahindra’s Chief Design and Creative Officer, Pratap Bose, said the edition was made to feel “so personal, so visually arresting” that it becomes like owning a piece of cinematic history. Warner Bros. executives Vikram Sharma and Anand Singh highlighted Batman’s enduring popularity in India and said the SUV embodies the hero’s timeless appeal alongside India’s appetite for advanced electric mobility.

Advertisement

On the tech front, the BE 6 Batman Edition gets the VisionX augmented reality head-up display (ARHUD) and an L2+ ADAS suite with five radars and a vision camera. Key features include driver-initiated auto lane change, lane centring, emergency steering assist, blind spot detection, and front and rear cross-traffic alerts.

Power comes from a 79kWh battery offering an ARAI-claimed range of 682km, paired to a rear-axle motor producing 286hp and 380Nm. The Pack 3 (79kWh) variant sprints from 0-100kmph in 6.7 seconds and supports 175kW DC fast charging, enabling a 20-80% top-up in just 20 minutes. AC charging options (7.2kW or 11kW) are available at extra cost.

The standard BE 6 range starts at ₹18.90 lakh, with five variants and two battery options — 59kWh and 79kWh — the latter delivering up to 683km on a single charge.