Yamaha reports 31% rise in sales for October at 60,176 units

Yamaha Motor India as been reporting growth in its sales volumes consecutively over the past four months, following the lifting of the COVID-19-led lockdown

On a year-on-year basis, Yamaha registered a 4.3 per cent growth in July, 14.8 per cent in August, and 17 per cent in September

Two-wheeler major Yamaha Motor India group of companies on Monday reported a 31 per cent increase in its total sales at 60,176 units for October. The company had sold a total of 46,082 units in October 2019, it said in a statement.

The company has been reporting growth in its sales volumes consecutively over the past four months, following the lifting of the COVID-19-led lockdown, it added.

On a year-on-year basis, Yamaha registered a 4.3 per cent growth in July, 14.8 per cent in August, and 17 per cent in September, it added.

