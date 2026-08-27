Yamaha YZF-R2 debuts in India at around Rs 2.3 lakh; quick-shifter and R2 M variants on offer

The base YZF-R2 is priced at Rs 2,30,500 and comes in Metallic Black and Dark Bluish Gray. The YZF-R2 Quick Shifter variant costs Rs 2,39,500 and is available in Matte White Pearl and Racing Blue. The top-spec YZF-R2 M is priced at Rs 2,53,000 and comes in Metallic Gray.

Yamaha YZF-R2: Engine and performance

The YZF-R2 is powered by a newly developed 204cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, DOHC, single-cylinder, four-valve, fuel-injected engine. Yamaha says the engine produces 26.5 PS of power and 19.1 Nm of peak torque.

The engine uses a finger-follower rocker-arm valvetrain with Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) coating, a technology derived from Yamaha's flagship R1. According to the company, the setup helps reduce friction and reciprocating mass.

The motorcycle gets a high-tensile steel tube diamond frame and weighs 149 kg in kerb weight. Yamaha says the frame has been developed with chassis dimensions inspired by the YZF-R6 and uses a four-point engine mounting system with an additional mounting point.

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Suspension duties are handled by 37mm upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock. The motorcycle also gets 17-inch wheels, traction control, an Assist & Slipper Clutch, dual-channel ABS and Yamaha Ride Control (YRC).

Yamaha YZF-R2: Features and technology

The YZF-R2 comes with three riding modes -- Street, Sport and Rain -- through Yamaha's YRC system. It also gets a 5-inch full-colour TFT display with ride and navigation information.

The Smart Key System is available on the YZF-R2 M. It additionally gets an adjustable front fork, rear shock absorbers, clutch lever and brake lever. It also features a 3D embossed emblem, faux suede-finished seat, silver-finished swingarm and a shot-blasted muffler end cap.

Yamaha YZF-R2: Design

The YZF-R2 gets styling inspired by Yamaha's latest R-series motorcycles. It features a compact bi-functional LED headlight with LED position lights, along with a sculpted front fairing and aerodynamic bodywork.

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The motorcycle also gets a block-style LED taillight and a swingarm designed with cues from Yamaha's sportier R-series models.

Yamaha Motor India Group Chairman Hajime Aota said the YZF-R2 is aimed at riders who identify with the R-series and described the motorcycle as a gateway to Yamaha's supersport range.