Your dream luxury car is getting cheaper: India–UK FTA to cut Rolls-Royce, Range Rover, McLaren prices

British luxury cars from Rolls-Royce and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) to performance sports marques such as Aston Martin and McLaren are set to get cheaper in India as the India–UK free trade agreement (FTA) comes into force on July 15.

Under the trade agreement, customs duty on cars imported from the UK has come down to 30% from the existing 110%. The lower duty will apply to a quota of 20,000 UK-made cars imported into India in the first year. By the fifth year, the customs duty will come down to 10%.

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While JLR has already slashed prices of its imported Range Rover SV and Range Rover Sport SUVs, Rolls-Royce is expected to issue a new price list soon.

Ahead of the implementation of the India–UK FTA, JLR slashed prices of its flagship Range Rover SV in May 2026 from ₹4.25 crore (ex-showroom) to ₹3.5 crore, a reduction of ₹75 lakh. The Range Rover Sport SV is now priced at ₹2.35 crore compared with ₹2.75 crore earlier.

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The price revision reflects the reduced import duty on completely built units (CBUs) imported from the UK under the India-UK Free Trade Agreement.

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Prices of locally manufactured models such as the Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Velar, and other domestically assembled variants remain unchanged. Meanwhile, models like the Defender and Discovery will continue with existing pricing as they are produced in Europe and are not covered under the India–UK FTA.

As for Rolls-Royce, the Goodwood-based British ultra-luxury marque is evaluating the trade agreement before it announces new prices.

To be clear, a majority of Rolls-Royce customers don’t buy cars off the shelf. They customize their vehicles with bespoke features and finishes. All this further adds to the total cost.

Rolls-Royce currently sells four models in India—the Spectre, Ghost Series II, Phantom and Cullinan Series II—with ex-showroom prices ranging from ₹7.62 crore to ₹12.87 crore. Prices are expected to come down by around 20%.

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McLaren, which sells three supercar models in India, is expected to slash prices by as much as ₹3.3 crore. The McLaren 750S Coupe is expected to cost ₹4.94 crore, down ₹3 crore from its earlier price of ₹7.94 crore.

The 750S Spider has received an even bigger reduction of ₹3.32 crore, bringing its price to ₹5.46 crore from ₹8.78 crore. Meanwhile, the McLaren GTS will now be priced at ₹3.83 crore, a reduction of ₹2.32 crore from ₹6.15 crore.

However, McLaren’s plug-in hybrid supercar Artura will not see any price cut as imported electrified cars are not eligible for the reduced tariff under the India–UK FTA in the first five years.

Similarly, British sports carmaker Aston Martin sells four UK-built completely built unit (CBU) models in India: the Vantage, the DB12, the Vanquish and the DBX. All of these qualify for lower import duties under the India–UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Aston Martin has yet to announce the new prices.