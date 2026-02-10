BT–KPMG Best Banks Awards 30th Edition | Jury Meet Reviews Leadership Across Banking Sector

The jury for the 30th edition of the BT–KPMG Best Banks Awards met to evaluate leadership and performance across India’s banking sector. Chaired by Dinesh Kumar Khara, former Chairman of State Bank of India and former winner of BT Best Banks Awards, the jury includes G N Bajpai, Founder and Chairman of GovEva and former Chairman of SEBI and LIC; Gunit Chadha, Founder of APAC Financial Services and former CEO of Deutsche Bank; Zarin Daruwala, Group CEO of PL Capital and former CEO of Standard Chartered India and South Asia; Ashima Goyal, Professor Emeritus at IGIDR; and Ashish Chauhan, MD and CEO of NSE India; and Surojit Shome, former MD and CEO of DBS Bank India. The panel assesses leadership and performance across India’s banking sector. The jury identifies leading chief executives in banking at the meeting. At the Business Today Best Banks 30th Anniversary Jury Meeting, the jury completes its deliberations ahead of the awards announcement. Watch this esteemed panel in conversation with Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today, as they discuss the state of India’s banking system and the broader economic outlook for 2026.