Biz EOD: Mukesh Ambani didn't save Anil; Google faces antitrust case in India; PM Modi enters 20th year in public office

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani did not provide any financial support to his younger brother Anil Ambani to save him from going to jail in the Ericsson dues case, which was settled in March 2019. Google is facing a fresh antitrust case in India for allegedly abusing its Android operating system's position in the smart television market. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday entered his 20th consecutive year as head of a democratically elected government. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1) Surprise! Mukesh Ambani didn't bail out Anil in Ericsson case; RCom leased Rs 460 cr assets

"No funds whatsoever were provided by Mukesh Ambani to Anil Ambani in a personal capacity, nor was there any gift," says Anil Ambani's spokesperson.

2) Google faces antitrust case in India for abuse of position in smart TV market

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has been looking into allegations that Google indulges in anti-competitive practices by creating barriers for companies that want to use or develop modified versions of Android for smart televisions.

3) Work-from-home triggers high burn-out rates among Indians, especially women

The high burn-out levels are not necessarily limited to WFH. Ever since the government has allowed the 'unlock' process, a significant number of people have returned to their physical work place.

4) Billionaire wealth hits new high of $10.2 trillion amid COVID-19 pandemic

The total billionaire wealth rose by more than a quarter during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic to reach $10.2 trillion in July, breaking the previous record of $8.9 trillion at the end of 2017.

5) 2 decades without break! PM Modi enters 20th year in public office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday entered his 20th consecutive year as head of the democratically elected government.