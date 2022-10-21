scorecardresearch
News
Breaking News

Feedback

News Flash Oct 21, 2022

Deloitte too has delayed offer letters after placements in Oct 2021

  • 11:22 AM

    Reliance Industries shares drop ahead of Q2 results

  • 11:21 AM

    Gold prices dip to Rs 50,450, silver prices unchanged at Rs 56,150 a day before Dhanteras

  • 9:51 AM

    India's renewable energy capacity increased 290% in last 7-8 yrs: PM Modi

  • 9:38 AM

    'Will wait and watch’, says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on India-UK FTA after Liz Truss’ resignation

  • 8:53 AM

    Sterling dips after Truss resigns, fragile yen weakens past 150 level

  • 8:52 AM

    Wall Street ends lower as Fed worries outweigh earnings; Tesla down over 6%

BT TV