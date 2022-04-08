Feedback
Sensex, Nifty snap three sessions of losing streak; consumer durables, metals top gainers
Direct tax collection in FY22 grew 49%, indirect tax collection 30%: Revenue Secy
Govt releases revenue deficit grant of Rs 7,183 cr to 14 states
NSE co-location case: ED conducts searches at premises of brokers in Delhi, Gurugram
Abu Dhabi-based IHC to invest Rs 15,400 cr in three Adani companies
Exclusive: BharatPe’s new mantra: Monthly bonuses, fat ESOPS and offsite parties for employee retention
RBI MPC: GDP growth projected at 7.2% in 2022-23, says Shaktikanta Das
RBI MPC: Inflation pegged at 5.7% in 2022-23, says RBI governor
BREAKING: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%
Vegetable prices shoot up in Delhi-NCR; lemon rates past Rs 300/kg
Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat ahead of RBI policy
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today
Add Business Today to Home Screen