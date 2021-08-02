scorecardresearch
News Flash Aug 02, 2021

Adani Wilmar files DRHP for Rs 4,500 crore IPO; proceeds to be used for expansion

  • 9:07 PM

    Tata Motors to hike prices of passenger vehicles by 0.8% from Aug 3

  • 8:15 PM

    e-RUPI could be a major digital tool in reducing high cash flow in economy

  • 6:30 PM

    PNB Q1 result: Profit rises to Rs 1,023.5 cr; net NPA up 5.73%

  • 5:51 PM

    RBI needs helping hand from Centre, states in fighting inflation

  • 5:26 PM

    RBL Bank posts net loss of Rs 459 cr in Q1, net NPA rises to 2.01%

  • 4:04 PM

    Kumar Mangalam Birla proposes to hand over stake in Vodafone Idea to govt

  • 4:03 PM

    Mini Ipe appointed as LIC MD ahead of proposed IPO

  • 10:20 AM

    Reliance Retail in talks to buy Subway India for $200-250 mn

