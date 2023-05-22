Brooks Koepka sweeps to third PGA Championship title in six years

Brooks Koepka added a third PGA Championship to his resume, winning his fifth major golf title by two shots from Viktor Hovland and newly-crowned world number Scottie Scheffler at the Oak Hill course on Sunday with a 9 under par total of 271.

The 33-year-old who has had to come through extensive knee surgery and let slip a comfortable lead at the Masters in April, led from the start on championship Sunday. But for a minor blip late on Sunday, Koepka was never seriously threatened by the chasing pack.

The LIV Golf League member though had to share some of the limelight as the fairytale run of teaching professional Michael Block continued till its improbably end. The California-based coach hit the first hole in one at the PGA Championship in three years, and then roiled in a closing par putt that also earned him a slot for next year’s edition.

Block’s tied 15th place finish on Sunday (was the best by a PGA professional since 1986 and his ace, on the par 3, 151-yard hole 15 was the first at the Championship since 2020, when Korea’s Byeong Hun An did so in the final round.

“Michael stands up and hits this lovely little draw back into off the left wind, and the ball goes straight into the hole,” playing partner and world number three Rory McIlroy would recall later. “When it’s your week, it’s your week in a way.”

As they say, it just doesn’t get any better – for the golfer, and for golf – which has desperately needed some oxygen in the aftermath of a bitter spat between the established tours and the breakaway LIV Golf League that has divided the sport down the middle.

“This is incredible," Koepka said of his win. “I look back at where we were two years ago. I am just so happy right now, this is just the coolest thing. I don't know how many guys have won five times, but to be with those groups of names is absolutely incredible and I'll be honest I'm not even sure I dreamed of it as a kid.

“This is probably the sweetest one of them all because all the hard work that went into this one, this one is definitely special,”

Koepka (72-66-66-67) had his name engraved on the ornate Wanamaker Trophy for a third time and collected a $3.15 million cheque from the enhanced prize purse of $17.5 million put up this year’s edition.

Finishing joint second behind him were Hovland (68-67-70-68) and Scheffler (67-68-73-65) on 7 under 273 with Australia’s Cam Davis, and Americans Bryson DeChambeau and Kurt Kitayama on 4 under 276 in joint fourth place.

It was also a massive vindication for the LIV Golf fraternity who had two in the top five (Koepka and DeChambeau), three in the top 10 with Cameron Smith finishing joint ninth, five in the top 20 including Mito Pereira and Patrick Reed (T18) and six in the top 30 with Harold Varner III finishing T28.

Koepka is now only the sixth player to have won the PGA Championship on three or more occasions, joining Walter Hagen and Jack Nicklaus (five times), Tiger Woods (four), and Gene Sarazen and Sam Snead (three each) on an elite list.

He has been US Open champion twice, in 2017 and 2018, making him only the 20th player in golf history to win five or more major championship titles alongside legends like Seve Ballesteros of Spain, and former Indian Open winner Peter Thomson of Australia.