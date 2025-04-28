Bryson DeChambeau bullies Mexico City track but Cam Smith is hard on his heels 

Series rookie Caleb Surrat blasted the longest drive 488 yards – at LIV Golf Mexico City on April 26. Still, another big hitter is set to do battle for the title on April 27 against the man who is reckoned to be the best putter in the business.

Advertisement

Making the most of an altitude of 7,900 feet, the long hitters have had a field day with 18 400-plus yard drives chalked up so far, and the man who leads the crowd, Bryson DeChambeau, has lined up a shot at the big prize. On his heels though, is the best putter in the LIV Golf ranks, Cameron Smith, and the two are separated by just one stroke heading into Sunday’s final holes after they fired matching 5 under par 66s at Club de Golf Chapultepec on April 26.

On Sunday in the rarified air of Mexico City, they will face off for the first time in the closing group of a LIV Golf final round after DeChambeau held on to his overnight lead with a second closing birdie in as many rounds on Saturday. Hard on their heels though is a player who is more than capable of making an effective late run. Season rankings leader and Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann is three shots behind the leading pair and tied for the low round of the day Saturday with a 7-under 64.

Advertisement

But drawing attention away from the battle for top honours was Legion XIII recruit Surrat, who produced an eye-popping 488-yard effort with the driver on a par-4 hole playing to 450 yards. On Saturday, seven drives of 400 yards or longer were recorded in the second round with Surrat, the youngest in the field at 21, topping the lot.

Along with the 11 drives of 400-plus yards in the opening round, a total of 18 drives have now reached that mark, with DeChambeau accounting for four of them. However, Surratt’s tee shot does not go down as the official longest drive in LIV Golf history, which measures shots only on two select holes each round for record purposes. The holes this week are the seventh and 12th holes.

Advertisement

At the top, Smith is hopeful of an interesting battle for the title between himself, Neimann and DeChambeau. “Hopefully Bryson and I and Joaco can put on a good show,” he said on April 26. DeChambeau (13 under) is well aware of the threat Smith (12 under) poses with a putter in hand. “It’s scary when he gets on the greens,” the Crushers captain said. “Whenever he gets on the greens, I’m like, well, that’s a one-putt. Pretty awesome to watch him putt. Playing in the final group tomorrow will be a lot of fun. We’re going to go after it. I’m trying to win every week. Sometimes I don’t bring my best game, but I’m giving it my all and attempting my best every single time I show up and put a peg in the ground. Tomorrow is going to be no different.”

Smith has equal regard for his rival’s ability to cover great distances on the course. “I wish I could drive the ball like him,” the Australian said. “I often wonder how much better of a golfer I would be if I could drive the ball like him.”

Both DeChambeau and Smith are yet to win LIV Golf individual titles since 2023 when they combined to win four consecutive events near the end of the season. Since then, DeChambeau has made 19 starts without a win; Smith’s list is at 20. Both however have had success at the team level with the Crushers winning the 2023 team championship and the Rippers doing so last year.

Advertisement

Both have also collected event trophies with regularity. Currently, the Rippers, looking for their second consecutive win after last month in Miami, hold a two-shot lead over the Crushers, with Torque GC and Legion XIII tied for third on the team leaderboard. Smith, who will play in the final group for the first time since his 2023 win in Bedminster, said, “Being in contention tomorrow and today was so much fun. It’s been a while for me to be at the top of the leaderboard, so I’m really enjoying it.”

Behind them, Niemann has won twice this season and twice last year, while Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm, who is in solo fourth on 9 under, snatched the individual championship from Niemann last season with two late victories and is capable of coming from behind given the slightest opportunity.

On another individual note, Cleeks GC veteran Richard Bland made the second albatross in LIV Golf history, holing his second shot from 253 yards at the 575-yard par-5 16th on Saturday. “I was in between like 4-iron and 7-wood, and I think just because it was on the downslope, I didn’t think I get the elevation on the 4-iron,” Bland said of his albatross. “So, I was just trying to hit a soft 7-wood, and it came out perfect.”

Advertisement

He came close to a second albatross at the 625-yard 7th, his second shot from 267 yards finishing 5 feet from the pin. The 52-year-old Bland, a two-time senior major winner, shot a 5-under 6 and is tied for 10th at 5 under. HyFlyers’ Brendan Steele made the league’s first albatross last season in the second round at LIV Golf Greenbrier, holing a shot from 284 yards.