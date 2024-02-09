Casey, Lahiri give Crushers early impetus at LIV Golf Vegas; RangeGoats lead

Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri and team captain Bryson DeChambeau combined to give Crushers GC a fast start and second place in the team event on the opening day of LIV Golf Las Vegas on Thursday, one shot behind the leaders RangeGoats GC.

In the individual standings, England’s Casey shared top spot alongside Harold Varner III of the 4Aces on 7 under par 63s, while Lahiri fired a supporting 4 under 66 to hold a share of seventh place along with four others including 2024 individual champion Talor Gooch.

While Varner was looking to make up for a disappointing display at the season-opener in Mexico last week, Casey was out to make up for last year and both made flying starts on a cold day at the Las Vegas Country Club. They led a group of four by two strokes – Jason Kokrak of Smash GC and a trio of RangeGoats including captain Bubba Watson, Thomas Pieters and new acquisition Matthew Wolff in shared third place.

Consequently, the RangeGoats lead the team competition at 15 under, one ahead of 2023 defending team champions, Crushers GC (-14). Smash GC rode scores from Kokrak and Gooch to 13 under par along with 2022 team winners 4Aces who were powered by Varner’s bogey-free display.

Last week at Mayakoba, Varner finished last on the individual leaderboard on his 4Aces debut and arrived in Las Vegas determined to bounce back for his new team.

“I’m here to play good golf, and as a competitor I think that’s what you’re supposed to do,” said Varner, who shot 14 over at Mexico. “I was kind of pissed off – first of all, it’s embarrassing and second of all, I think I’m better than that, so prove it.”

Casey’s 63 too tied for his lowest score in 52 career regular-season rounds on LIV Golf and his performance came after a 2023 season in which he battled a variety of ailments and never finished inside the top 20 in points in the last 12 regular-season starts.

On Thursday, Casey followed an early bogey with an eight-hole stretch that included six birdies and solid work with his irons, hitting 15 of 18 greens.

“I've been working on the game very hard through the wintertime and had a decent result last week in Mayakoba (T-11),” Casey said, “but I just felt like I started to build some confidence out there, and it felt kind of vintage stuff. It was fun.”

“You almost didn’t want to have that low round because you didn’t want that asterisk with lift, clean and place,” Casey said about the soft conditions following heavy rain in the area recently. “I was surprised scores weren’t quite as low as I thought.”

Added his captain DeChambeau, “There’s a deep score out there. I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a 59 this week. It’s definitely doable.”

Watson and his new-look RangeGoats struggled at Mayakoba, finishing 11th on the team leaderboard as Wolff and Peter Uihlein made the team debuts. On Thursday though, they also bounced back strongly. Besides Watson’s 5 under 65 that was matched by Wolff and Pieters, Uihlein was T7 with a 66.

Round one standings and scores

1.RangeGoats: -15 (Watson 65, Wolff 65, Pieters 65)

2. Crushers: -14 (Casey 63, Lahiri 66, DeChambeau 67)

T3. Smash: -13 (Kokrak 65, Gooch 66, McDowell 66)

T3. 4Aces: -13 (Varner III 63, Johnson 67, Perez 67)

T5. Fireballs: -8 (Ancer 67, Puig 67, Chacarra 68)

T5. Legion XIII: -8 (Hatton 67, Surratt 67, Rahm 68)

7. Torque: -7 (Muñoz 67, Niemann 68, Ortiz 68)

T8. Ripper: -6 (Smith 67, Herbert 68, Leishman 69)

T8. Iron Heads: -6 (Lee 68, Kozuma 68, Vincent 68)

10. Cleeks: -5 (Meronk 67, Bland 69, Samooja 69)

11. HyFlyers: -4 (Ogletree 67, Tringale 69, Mickelson 70)

12. Majesticks: -3 (Stenson 68, Westwood 69, Poulter 70)

13. Stinger: -2 (Schwartzel 69, Grace 69, Burmester 70)