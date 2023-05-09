Disappointing Indian run overseas continues at rain-hit Maekyung Open

India’s professional golfers failed to disturb their year-long victory jinx at the Caltex Maekyung Open reduced to 54 holes by heavy rain and a water-logged course as local star Chanmin Jung took a shock win in Seoul on Sunday.

The burly Chanmin fired a closing round of five-under par 66 for a tournament total of 16-under 197, six shots ahead of fellow-Koreans Minhyuk Song (amateur) and Junghwan Lee with Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar the best performing Indian at tied 26th, 13 strokes behind the winner.

Koreans in fact dominated the top-10 at the Asian Tour event with Thailand’s 2022 DGC Open winner Nitithorn Thippong and Atiruj Winaicharoenchai finishing tied 11th place on six-under 207 as the best-placed overseas golfers.

Even more surprisingly, there were just eight Asian Tour regulars in the top 20 at Namseoul Country Club with local tour members taking the remaining 12 spots at the $1 million event including a second amateur.

Kochhar had a closing round of one-over 72 for a tournament total of three-under 210 (69-69-72) and shared 29th place, Jeev Milkha Singh was next best on one-under 212 and tied for 35th with rounds of 71, 70, and 71,

Honey Baisoya took a share of 51st with a one-over 214 (69-72-73) while Gaganjeet Bhullar was tied 68th on five-over 218 (72-70-78), Shiv Kapur, Ajeetesh Sandhu, and Veer Ahlawat missed the cut.

Bhullar’s win at the Mandiri Indonesia Open last August was the last time an Indian took the top placing on an international leaderboard overseas.

Defending champion Bio Kim, also from Korea, finished in a tie for sixth place.

Song, also best-finishing amateur last year, later told the Asian Tour website: “I played very well today; both my putting and shots were so good that I quickly forgot any disappointment after I made a mistake.

“As an amateur I’m thrilled to finish in second place. Last year I was tied for the lead after two rounds, but it’s great to finish second in the final round.”

The next event – the Kolon Korea Open – is scheduled for June at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club before the Asian Tour holds two events in the UK, the $2 million International Series England and the inaugural $1.5 million St Andrews Bay Championship in Scotland.