Dustin Johnson finds form to top leaderboard, carry team along too

A lone bogey dropped Anirban Lahiri out of the top 10 on day two of LIV Golf Tulsa but the Indian star along with Crushers team mates Bryson DeChambeau (captain) and Charles Howell III did enough to hold third place at Cedar Ridge Country Club on Saturday.

In the individual competition, rejuvenated 4Aces captain and reigning LIV Golf individual champion Dustin Johnson carded a second successive 7-under 63 to top the leaderboard on 14-under 126, two shots ahead of overnight leader Branden Grace (128) of the Stingers.

Another experienced US star, Bubba Watson of the RangeGoats shot seven birdies against a lone bogey to hold third place on 10-under 130 while DeChambeau was fourth on 9 under 131.

In the team event too, Johnson’s birdie spree (eight on Saturday and one dropped shot) helped the 4Aces top the leaderboard on 26 under par, by one shot ahead of the Stingers and four up on the Crushers (-22).

Saturday’s crowd was the largest single-day attendance for a LIV Golf event in the US and more face are expected at Cedar Rudge on Sunday, probably making LIV Golf Tulsa the most-attended event of eight played in the US since the league made its debut last year.

For Johnson, the successive 63s going into the PGA Championship next week were the best scores of the year. “I saw a lot of good things in Australia and Singapore,” the two-time major winner said later of the last two LIV Golf tournaments.

“I was playing well. Just didn’t get a lot out of my rounds. … I knew it was coming. I was seeing a lot of good things.” After Boston, where Lahiri finished shared second in a playoff, Johnson will be seeking his second individual title on Sunday, having won with a dramatic eagle putt in the tie-break.

Johnson will play in the final group on Sunday with Grace for the first time since last year’s tournament in Portland, the first LIV event played in the US where the South African shot a 7-under 65 at Pumpkin Ridge to rally from two strokes down to win.

He will need a similar performance at Cedar Ridge.

Grace led for post of the second round before dropping his first two shots of the week on 15 and 16, both of which Johnson birdied for a four-shot swing and the lead.

“I’m definitely going to have to go deep tomorrow,” said Grace, at 12 under after following his record-setting 61 on Friday with a 3-under 67. “I’m not saying it’s going to take a 9-under or something like that, but if I can just play well, give myself some chances and then take it from there.”

They will have for company Bubba Watson, on 10-under after shooting a 64 on Saturday, his best round in his eight 2023 starts since returning from knee surgery. The rangy left-hander was one over early before making seven birdies over his last 13 holes.

“I started off struggling today, but then I fought hard coming back,” said Watson, who joined LIV Golf last season as a non-playing captain. “I want to feel those nerves tomorrow. I want to get in contention again.”

Other team captains are lurking. DeChambeau of the Crushers moved into solo fourth after his best round of the year, a 63 left him at 9 under. He lines up with Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith, who shot 68 for an 8-under aggregate. HyFlyers GC member Brendan Steele is tied with Smith after shooting 69.

“Yesterday was a struggle but excited with where my game is trending and heading,” DeChambeau said. “Pumped about that.”

The team competition is a close one as well with five squads within eight shots of the lead.

DeChambeau’s Crushers, the winners in Mayakoba, rallied for a third-place finish in Singapore after shooting 20 under in the final round. They’ll start the day just four shots off the pace and will need another big day to catch the 4Aces, the current points leaders.

Day 2 scores

1. 4Aces GC (-26): Dustin Johnson 63, Peter Uihlein 65, Patrick Reed 67

2. Stinger GC (-25): Branden Grace 67, Charl Schwartzel 67, Dean Burmester 68

3. Crushers GC (-22): Bryson DeChambeau 63, Charles Howell III 64, Anirban Lahiri 67

4. RangeGoats GC (-20): Bubba Watson 64, Thomas Pieters 67, Harold Varner III 69

5. Smash GC (-19): Brooks Koepka 65, Jason Kokrak 67, Matthew Wolff 68

6. Ripper GC (-18): Jediah Morgan 66, Cameron Smith 68, Marc Leishman 68

7. Torque GC (-16): Mito Pereira 65, David Puig 68, Joaquin Niemann 70

8. Fireballs GC (-15): Eugenio Chacarra 65, Abraham Ancer 66, Carlos Ortiz 69

9. Cleeks GC (-13): Richard Bland 67, Bernd Wiesberger 67, Martin Kaymer 71

10. Majesticks GC (-12): Ian Poulter 68, Henrik Stenson 68, Lee Westwood 69

T11. Iron Heads GC (-11): Danny Lee 64, Kevin Na 66, Scott Vincent 68

T11. HyFlyers GC (-11): Cameron Tringale 66, Brendan Steele 69, James Piot 69