Euro tour drama overshadows Furyk elevation to Presidents Cup captaincy

Developments in Europe with three key players virtually sealing their own Ryder Cup futures overshadowed the elevation of PGA Tour veteran Jim Furyk to Presidents Cup captaincy on the day.

The 17-time tour winner was handed charge of Team USA for the 2024 Presidents Cup that will be held at The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Canada. Furyk’s opposite number for the September 24 to 29 2024 clash will be Canada’s Mike Weir, who was named captain of the International Team last November, the PGA Tour said.

But all the drama was across the Atlantic with Ryder Cup stalwarts Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood all resigning from the DP World (European) Tour to all but end their hopes of appearing in the prestigious biennial competition.

Garcia is the most successful golfer in Ryder Cup history while Westwood has appeared in a record 11 contests, seven of them in a winning cause including at Paris in 2019 as vice-captain of Team Europe.

For his part, Furyk, who will make his debut as US captain has appeared in seven Presidents Cups (1998, 2000, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011) and holds a 20-10-3 all-time record. He competed in the event’s only previous visit to Royal Montreal in 2007, posting a 3-2 record with two of his wins coming with Tiger Woods as his partner.

In his final start as a playing participant in 2011 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club, he delivered a perfect 5-0-0 record – the fourth player in Presidents Cup history at the time to do so – that led to a 19-15 win over the International Team. Furyk qualified for the 2015 Presidents Cup in South Korea but was unable to compete due to a wrist injury.

In addition to his years of experience competing in the Presidents Cup, Furyk also served as a Presidents Cup captain’s assistant twice, for Jay Haas in 2015 and Steve Stricker in 2017. In 2018, he guided the United States as captain at the Ryder Cup that ended in defeat.

“Being selected by my peers to take on the role as captain of the US team for the 2024 Presidents Cup is truly an honour that I am humbled and excited to accept,” said Furyk.

“Over the span of several decades this event has evolved tremendously into the global showcase it is today, and I am thrilled to help continue that momentum. So many legendary captains have come before me, so now to be here as the 2024 US team captain is quite remarkable.”

Furyk joins the likes of Davis Love III (2022), Tiger Woods (2019), Stricker (2017), Haas (2015), Fred Couples (2013, 2011, 2009), Jack Nicklaus (2007, 2005, 2003, 1998), Ken Venturi (2000), Arnold Palmer (1996) and Hale Irwin (1994) as US team captain.

“Jim has been a role model and a tremendous ambassador during his remarkable career,” said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. “And given the role he has played in the growth and success of the Presidents Cup over the last 25 years as both a competitor and a captain's assistant, it’s fitting he will bring his leadership skills to Montreal in 2024 where he takes on the role of US team captain.”

After turning professional in 1992, Furyk won for the first time at the 1995 Shriners Children’s Open and went on to capture 16 additional victories including the 2003 US Open.

At the 2016 Travellers Championship, Furyk set the tour’s all-time record with a final-round 58 at TPC River Highlands.