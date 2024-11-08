Filipino star in eye-catching run at World Wide Technology Championship

Asians are looking to make the most of their opportunities in the ongoing Fall schedule of the PGA Tour and earn playing status for the upcoming season. With just four events to go, the race is on for a place in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings which will seal their status for 2025.

On Thursday, Rico Hoey of the Philippines mastered high winds to fire an opening 5 under par 67 for the joint first round lead at the World Wide Technology Championship in search of a maiden PGA Tour title, carding seven birdies against two dropped shots at the El Cardonal course in Los Cabos, Mexico.

The 29-year-old finished the opening day tied for top honours with Tom Whitney and Kevin Streelman while defending champion Erik van Rooyen of South Africa carded a 68 to lie one back of eth trio, the PGA Tour said.

Among the other Asians in the fray, South Korean S.H. Kim, who started the week ranked 122nd, opened with a 78 while countryman S.Y. Noh, who is 181st, had a 71. China’s Carl Yuan carded a 72 as he seeks to improve on his 131st placing.

Hoey is in Mexico minus worries about his playing status where he is ranked 85th in his rookie season. After missing 10 cuts in his first 15 starts, Hoey has since registered four top-10s, including a playoff loss at the ISCO Championship and third place finish at the Shriners Children’s Open.

The Filipine star’s first round at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal featured a brilliant chip-in birdie on 11, on blustery day where he hit all 14 fairways to cement his reputation as one of the best drivers of the golf ball.

“I shot 1 under on the front. I felt like I was hitting good shots. It's just blowing so hard that any shot on the green is a great shot. I caught fire on the back nine starting on 10, hit it to 12 feet and made that. And then chipped in on 11, so that was pretty cool, just kind of kept rolling from there,” said Hoey, who was born in Manila but grew up in the US where he was a three-time all American at the University of Southern California.

He earned his 2024 card by finishing in the top 30 on the feeder Korn Ferry Tour last season where he had seven top 10s, including a win at the Visit Knoxville Open. His first season has allowed Hoey to compete on many golf courses for the first time, and he has found himself enjoying his trip to El Cardonal.

“I like the layout, it's fun, there's a lot of good holes that you have to drive it well,” he said. “I just tried hitting it lower and luckily I hit the right shots. Just keep sticking to the game plan, listen to my caddie, and we'll go from there.”

For fellow rookie and US Air Force veteran Whitney in his 25th start, Thursday was the best first day placing so far while co-leader Streelman travels to Mexico having made his 300th PGA Tour cut at the recent Sanderson Farms Championship.

The World Wide Technology Championship is the sixth event of the FedEx Cup Fall, a group of eight tournaments played after the Tour Championship that finalises eligibility for the 2025 season. It was the first PGA Tour event to be played outside the US or Canada and is now in its 18th edition since first teeing off in 2007.