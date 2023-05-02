Gooch, Garcia head into title Sunday at LIV Golf Singapore tied for the lead

For the first time in four playing days, Talor Gooch is not having things going all his way, joined on top of the LIV Golf Singapore leaderboard by Spanish veteran Sergio Garcia.

Lat week at Adelaide, Gooch led into championship Sunday by a hefty 10 shots and it was left to Anirban Lahiri to give the US golfer an ultimately unsuccessful run for his money. This time at the showpiece Sentosa course, Gooch has a past winner on that track alongside him.

The RangeGoats golfer made a mid-round run to tie Fireballs GC captain Garcia, who went on a tear early on, after two rounds of LIV Golf Singapore presented by Resorts World Sentosa on 13-under par 129s Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka was in solo third, one stroke back of the lead pair.

Early in the day it looked like HyFlyers captain Phil Mickelson would be in contention at the front of the rankings with five straight birdies, but the six-time najor winner fell away later in his round. Iron Head GC’s Scott Vincent moved into a tie for fourth with a bogey-free nine-under 62, also tying the LIV record for the lowest score over 18 holes.

The low score of the day from the long-haired Zimbabwean came in part from a hot putter that included sinking a 60-footer. “One of those days today where a lot of putts went in, and it’s a lot of fun when that happens,” said Vincent, who earned his LIV Golf League card this season by winning the Asian Tour’s International Series Order of Merit last year.

In the team standings, the RangeGoats were tied with Mickelson’s HyFlyers GC on 25 under par, while Cameron Smith’s Ripper GC occupied solo third place on a 22 under par total from the three counted scores.

All three teams enter the final round at Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong course seeking their first team victory and giving the Fireballs hope will be the fact that the last time Garcia was here, he walked away a winner of the 2018 Singapore Open on the Serapomg course at Sentosa.

On Saturday, he hit all 18 greens in regulation in shooting a 64.

“Some of the memories definitely help,” Garcia said. “But at the end of the day, I think that every tournament is a different story. It definitely makes a little bit of difference but obviously you know that if you want to contend on a LIV tournament, you have to raise your level as much as possible because all of these guys can really play the game.”

Gooch’s maiden individual victory came last week at LIV Golf Adelaide, shooting record 10-under 62s in the first two rounds to take a commanding lead into the final round but this time round, six of the 11 players within seven shots of the lead are past major winners.

“Nothing can replace experience,” said Gooch after his 6-under 65 on Saturday. “The more that I can put myself in this position, the more comfortable I’m going to get.”

The RangeGoats came within one shot of riding Gooch’s hot streak and eventual victory to a team title at Adelaide last week, missing out to Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces GC by a single shot. Bubba Watson’s team have another shot at correcting that blip on title Sunday.

The HyFlyers are also at Sentosa riding some good momentum from Australia, finishing fourth and have a chance at picking up both the team and individual trophies with Cameron Tringale tied for fourth on 11 under while Mickelson is one stroke back in solo seventh after shooting a 66

“It’s a fun week for us so far and we’re continuing to get better and better each week,” said Mickelson, who was 5 under through his first five holes, including a hole-out eagle at the par-5 seventh. “… There’s a lot to play for and we’re having a blast.”

Mickelson in fact unusually for him put a driver, a 2-wood and a 3-wood in the bag to give him options and help him shape shots on the long and narrow Serapong course, “There’s so many options on the tee boxes here of where you want to hit it,” Mickelson said later. “So when the wind’s changing and so forth, I feel like I have the shot that I need, regardless of whatever the conditions are.”

Rippers’ captain Cameron Smith was tied with Zimbabwe’s Vincent and Tringale of the US for fourth. Gooch and Garcia will be together again on Sunday with Koepka in the final group off the first tee.

“We’ve been paired together a bunch here in the last year and it was fun out there playing with Sergio,” Gooch said. “The more you play with these guys and the more you feel like you can compete and beat these guys, the more comfortable you’re going to get.”

Team scores

T1. RangeGoats GC (-25): Talor Gooch 65, Harold Varner III 66, Bubba Watson 66

T1. HyFlyers GC (-25): Cameron Tringale 66, Phil Mickelson 66, Brendan Steele 68

3. Ripper GC (-22): Cameron Smith 66, Matt Jones 67, Jediah Morgan 67

T4. Fireballs GC (-21): Sergio Garcia 64, Carlos Ortiz 64, Eugenio Chacarra 69

T4. Iron Heads GC (-21): Scott Vincent 62, Danny Lee 69, Kevin Na 69

6. Torque GC (-20): Mito Pereira 66, Joaquin Niemann 66, Sebastián Muñoz 67

7. Smash GC (-17): Brooks Koepka 65, Jason Kokrak 68, Matthew Wolff 72

8. 4Aces GC (-16): Dustin Johnson 68, Peter Uihlein 68, Pat Perez 69

T9. Crushers GC (-12): Anirban Lahiri 67, Bryson DeChambeau 70, Charles Howell III 70

T9. Stinger GC (-12): Louis Oosthuizen 69, Branden Grace 70, Charl Schwartzel 73

11. Cleeks GC (-9): Martin Kaymer 66, Graeme McDowell 68, Bernd Wiesberger 70

12. Majesticks GC (-5): Laurie Canter 70, Ian Poulter 71, Henrik Stenson 71