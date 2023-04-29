Late slip costs Lahiri as Gooch races into lead at LIV Golf Singapore

Two late double bogeys scuppered Anirban Lahiri’s chances of ending day one of LIV Golf Singapore near the top 10 at Sentosa on Friday.

Instead it was left to Adelaide winner Talor Gooch to show out strongly yet again and take the early lead for the second week in a row with a bogey-free seven under par 64

Two weather holdups totalling about 150 minutes had no effect on the ice-cool Gooch as he rode his form from the Adelaide event into the lead after round one for the second week in a row.

The 31-year-old led by one from a heavyweight pack at LIV Golf Singapore presented by Resorts World Sentosa that included Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith and Cameron Tringale, with Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Louis Oosthuizen a further two shots back.

Garcia, a winner of the Singapore Open on the Sentosa Golf Club five years ago, was comfortable despite the challenging field and layout. The Spaniard eagled his second hole, the par-5 fourth, and followed with two birdies before settling in for a bogey-free 65.

“It's a course that I enjoy,” Garcia said. “It's a course that I like. I feel like if my game is a little bit on, hit a lot of fairways, hit a lot of greens, give yourself a lot of birdie opportunities, and then the greens are so pure that if you're rolling it with a little bit of confidence, you can make some putts. It's that kind of golf course.”

Gooch was 20 under after the opening 36 holes last week in Adelaide, and entered the final round with a 10-shot lead. Given the crowded leaderboard on his heels, the Oklahoman is not concentrating on leads but on his own game.

“I have a buddy that has been like a mentor to me since I was 10,” Gooch said, “and he always said, ‘In golf, the penthouse and the outhouse are always right around the corner from each other.’ You try not to get too high or too low when things are too good or aren't good. You've got to earn it. 62s and 64s don't just happen, and just because you're confident doesn't mean it's going to happen again.

“There's no pixie dust I've thrown on the clubs the last couple weeks,” Gooch said later. “It's just the game comes and goes in waves, and hopefully we can continue to ride this wave for as long as we can and play a bunch of good golf.”

Atop the team standings after day one were HyFlyers GC coming off a fourth place finish in Australia, their best result of the season. Tringale’s six-under 65 was the team’s best score, with captain Phil Mickelson (66) and James Piot (70) in support for the 12 under cumulative score.

The South African Stinger GC were a stroke behind on 11-under, with Ripper GC, Smash GC and the RangeGoats tied for third on nine-under.

“It's fun to see our captain playing so well,” Tringale said of Mickelson, the six-time major champ who earlier this month tied for second at the Masters. “This golf course is fun. A lot can happen quickly.”

Friday’s round was delayed after 12 holes due to severe weather in the area. The lengthy delay did not slow down Gooch, who birdied hole 13 before winding up with an eagle on 18 where his second shot from 253 yards out finished inside 30 feet.

Day one scores

1. HyFlyers GC (-12): Cameron Tringale 65, Phil Mickelson 66, James Piot 70

2. Stinger GC (-11): Louis Oosthuizen 66, Charl Schwartzel 69, Dean Burmester 69

T3. Ripper GC (-9): Cameron Smith 65, Marc Leishman 69, Matt Jones 70

T3 RangeGoats GC (-9): Talor Gooch 64, Bubba Watson 70, Thomas Pieters 70

T3. Smash GC (-9): Brooks Koepka 65, Jason Kokrak 67, Chase Koepka 72

T6. Iron Heads GC (-8):: Kevin Na 68, Danny Lee 68, Scott Vincent 69

T6. 4Aces GC (-8): Patrick Reed 67, Dustin Johnson 69, Peter Uihlein 69

T8. Torque GC (-6): Mito Pereira 67, David Puig 70, Joaquin Niemann 70

T8. Crushers GC (-6): Bryson DeChambeau 66, Charles Howell III 69, Anirban Lahiri 72

10. Fireballs GC (-5): Sergio Garcia 65, Eugenio Chacarra 71, Abraham Ancer 72

11. Majesticks GC (-4): Henrik Stenson 69, Laurie Canter 70, Lee Westwood 70

12. Cleeks GC €: Richard Bland 70, Bernd Wiesberger 71, Martin Kaymer 72