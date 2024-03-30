Nakajima extends lead at Hero Indian Open to four strokes on Moving Day

Japan’s Keita Nakajima continued to stamp his class on the DLF Golf and Country Club on day three of the $2.25 million 57th Hero Indian Open and will take a four-shot cushion into Title Sunday dropping challengers one by one as his Saturday round wore on.

After 54 holes, the 23-year-old from Saitama totals 18 under par 198 with rounds of 65, 65 and 68 with Malaysia’s Gavin Green and Romaine Langasque of France in shared second place on 14 under 202. Matteo Manassero of Italy and Jeong Wean So of France were tied for fourth on 13 under 203.

Veer Ahlawat stayed in sixth place, the best-positioned of the eight Indians still left in the fray after the cut that came at 1 under 143 on completion of the weather-interrupted second round in the morning. Amongst others eliminated at the cut was LIV Golf star Anirban Lahiri, who will now be seen in action at the league’s fifth event in Miami next week.

On Friday, Nakajima had closed his round with a birdie-eagle sequence after dropping three shots in a row. There was less drama on Moving Day though he did make a spectacular birdie on hole 18 with a curling chip-on and putt that restored his lead after he had given away bogies on holes 8 and 14.

“One more day,” he said later. “I will try my best. Keep the same tempo, all the same, just keep going.

“I had great experiences in my amateur career, but I’m a professional now. I played the Japan Tour last year and a few other events where I played well, great experience. I’ll just keep going.”

Green had the round of the day, a spotless 8 under 64 that included six birdies and an eagled par-5 on the front nine. The 30-year-old Malaysian has a solid track record at the Hero Indian Open, having finished second in 2017 behind the absent Shiv Shankar Prasad Chawrasia, and tied eighth last year and has moved into position for yet another strong run on the DLF course.

“It’s funny,” Green remarked after coming off the course. “It’s a course that doesn’t suit the bombers, someone that hits it long. It’s intimidating off the tee, you have to narrow your focus. I feel like I’ve done pretty well so far.

“We’re just going to go out and play our game, keep it on the fairway, keep it on the green, add it all up at the end and see what happens. You’ve got to hit fairways out here. It’s intimidating off the tee. I felt like today was a nice step in the right direction. It was just a solid day.”

Langasque will rue the double-bogey 16th, his bogey putt staying just short after the club had slipped under the ball on his second shot. Four birdies and one bogey had seen him keep pace with Nakajima who suffered a rare lapse in concentration. The Frenchman did well to pick up a stroke again on the 18th hole and said he was satisfied with the way his day had gone.

“I think that was the most solid on this course at the moment. A small mistake on the 13th cost me an easy five, and unfortunately 16 was a tough hole. I had such a bad lie in the rough and I chip-chip and two-putt. I had so many birdie opportunities, even on the last.

“I took my chances, and I think this is what I will do tomorrow if I start well. On this course, it can happen, many things, like a birdie against a bogey or a birdie against a double bogey and then that’s three shots.

“Keita was very solid today, he played well. If he gets this rhythm tomorrow it’s going to be tough to reach him, but I will do my best to start the round well, put pressure on him, seeing me back there. It can go quickly.”

Ahlawat mixed five birdies with two dropped shots to hold station in sole sixth place on 12 under par 204, six strokes behind leader Nakajima on Moving Day.

The lanky local lad made good use of his knowledge of the course and conditions to stay inside the top 10 for a second straight day on Saturday, capping his round with a closing birdie before a large gallery on his home track.

Fellow DLF golfer, Manu Gandas returned an incident-packed 2 under 70 for a share of 13th place on 8 under par 208 while Aman Raj was next best in tied 24th on 6 under par 210 with cards of 68, 68, and 74.

Said the newly-wedded Ahlawat later, “The highlight of the day for me was on the 18th in front of my home crowd. My wife, my mother-in-law, my father were also there. My wife has been walking with me for the last few weeks and I felt really happy seeing her after I made birdie (on 18). The last shot was to six or seven inches, it was really pleasing.

“It would mean a lot to play well tomorrow. But I will stay focused and play my own game. I won’t think about the result, I just want to shoot my best round. This being my home course helps. I mean I know which side of the green to miss. If I miss it, which side should I miss it, so that I won't drop a shot.

“All in all, a solid round. I hit the ball well, my putting was good. My bunker play was also in shape today. I started a little slow but finished on a high note. Tomorrow, I am going to try to stay focused, try to go low.”

Added Gandas who had six birdies against four bogeys on Saturday, “Today, I had some bad breaks along the way and some of the good putts that didn't fall in, but overall it was a decent round. Home advantage definitely helps. I think we should be able to capitalise on it, just stick with the game plan that we already have and see how it ends. I would say my hitting and putting has not been very good, but I've been able to manage.”