Rory McIlroy confirms participation In Delhi Golf Club tournament this October

Rory McIlroy will make his first visit to India as tournament participant at the $4 million DP World India Championship to be held at the Delhi Golf Club from October 16 to 19, the DP World (European) Tour has confirmed.

The announcement, made on the tour’s website, ended months-long speculation over whether golf’s most recent grand slam winner and current world number two will finally be seen in action on Indian soil.

Northern Ireland’s McIlroy completed the grand slam at the 2025 Masters Tournament in Augusta this April, adding victory at the iconic to his four previous Major victories at the 2011 US Open, the US PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014 and The Open in 2014.

The reigning Race to Dubai champion promises to be the star attraction at the inaugural DP World India Championship after global smart logistics provider DP World and the DP World Tour launched the DP World India Championship this season. Co-sanctioned with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the $4 million tournament features the largest prize fund ever offered for a DP World Tour event in India, with an exciting field set to gather in Delhi.

“I’m excited to not only tee it up in India for the first time but also visit a country that I’ve always wanted to explore,” McIlroy, who will also make a return to Australia later in the year after a long gap, said.

“I’m proud to play in the inaugural DP World India Championship. I’ve always enjoyed playing a global schedule and as I have previously said, there is tremendous potential to grow golf further in the country. This is a great opportunity, and I can’t wait to play in front of Indian golf fans.”

This will be the second DP World Tour event in India after the Hero Indian Open, won by Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra in March. Two Challenger Tour events have also been held, in Kolkata and Delhi, underscoring the sub-continent’s growing presence on the global golf schedule.

The announcement added, “As the Tour’s title partner since 2022, DP World is reaffirming its commitment to golf with this new tournament. It complements its broader sporting footprint in India, which includes partnerships with the Delhi Capitals, and grassroots programmes like the Second Life Container initiative and ‘Balls for Birdies’ campaign – both of which involve DP World donating golf balls, using its smart logistics network, to help grow the game and make it more accessible.

It quoted Yuvraj Narayan, Group Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer of DP World as saying, “We are delighted to welcome Rory McIlroy to the DP World India Championship. Having a player of his calibre underscores the commitment both we and the DP World Tour have to the success of this tournament.

“India is one of the world’s fastest growing economies, and DP World is committed to partnering India’s growth story with best-in-class infrastructure, expertise in global trade, and now, world-class sport. By bringing back the DP World Tour to India with the inaugural DP World India Championship, we are showcasing Delhi on the global sporting stage and creating a platform to inspire the next generation of talent. Rory will capture global attention, increase participation and position India as a premier destination for golf.

“Our mission to support the growth of golf from the grassroots remains central to our global golf vision, and hosting a global icon like Rory in India is a proud milestone in that journey.”

Fans can register their interest in the DP World India Championship now, with tickets set to go on sale soon. Register for more details at bit.ly/DPWIC-RYI.