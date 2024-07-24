Schauffele cements Presidents Cup standing with flawless Open display

Defending Olympic champion Xander Schauffele of the US warmed up for the Paris Summer Games with an ice-cool final round at Royal Troon to win the 152nd Open Championship, also his second major title of the season after the PGA Championship in May. The result also cemented his spot on the US team for this year’s Presidents Cup to be played at Montreal later this year.

Schauffele is second behind world number one Scottie Scheffler in the US team roster to take on the Internationals at the Royal Montreal Golf Club in September. The 30-year-old, who now has nine tour wins has a 6-3-0 record in two prior appearances in the Presidents Cup, in 2019 and 2022.

Meanwhile, with 64 days to go, Australia’s Adam Scott made the biggest move on the International Team standings following a runner-up and tied 10th finish at the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open Championship respectively, the PGA Tour said.

Over the last two weeks, Scott, a 10-time International, has climbed from no. 16 to sixth, which is the final automatic qualifying spot to make Mike Weir’s team to face the US. Scott, 44, made his Presidents Cup debut in 2003, played the 2007 event at Royal Montreal and has an all-time record of 18-25-6 in the event.

“I'm just pleased. I've been moving a lot of stuff around this year behind the scenes in my head, in my golf bag, and I feel like I've seven months in, settled - finally feel like I can settle a little bit and work a plan, even though there's a month left of the season,” said Scott after The Open on Sunday.

“I'll try and make the most of that at least now, and then there's still the Presidents Cup to look forward to, and hopefully I think I'm in a good spot to play my way on to that team now. That's kind of the goal through the FedExCup.”

Korea’s Sungjae Im with a tied seventh placing at the Open for his best major finish since a T2 at the 2020 Masters Tournament moved from no. 3 to no. 2 in the standings and will be looking to make his third Presidents Cup team, where he has compiled a 5-3-2 record.

The other International players currently ranked in the top-6 include Hideki Matsuyama of Japan (1), Korea’s Joohyung Kim (3), Australia’s Jason Day (4) and Byeong Hun An of Korea (5). An, who made his Presidents Cup debut in 2019, will be seeking his second appearance for the Internationals.

The 2024 Internationals will also have six captain’s picks based on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) following completion of the BMW Championship.

Top-6 International team standings: 1. Hideki Matsuyama, 2. Sungjae Im, 3. Joohyung ‘Tom’ Kim, 4. Jason Day, 5. Byeong Hun An, 6. Adam Scott.

For the US, Russell Henleymoved up five places to seventh in the standings with his fifthplace finish at the Open. The four-time PGA Tour winner entered the week at Royal Troon with a career-best five top-10 finishes to his name in 2024, including three fourth-place efforts. He opened with rounds of 69-75 before posting a 5-under 66 on Saturday prior to rain and gusty winds coming in for players competing in the later tee times.

On Sunday, Henley played steady golf for much of the round with two birdies against 16 pars for a 2-under 69, good for a 5-under 279 total – four shots back of Schauffele.The finish, his third career top-10 in 40 major appearances, took the 35-year-old from 12th to seventh for the Presidents Cup, where he is hoping to make his professional debut in international team competition.

Top-6 US team standings: 1. Scottie Scheffler, 2. Xander Schauffele, 3. Collin Morikawa, 4. Wyndham Clark, 5. Patrick Cantlay, 6. Sahith Theegala.