Schauffele out-duels DeChambeau at Valhalla for maiden major title

In a town that gave the world its greatest-ever boxer in Muhammad Ali, Xander Schauffele turned in a suitably pugnacious display at the 106th PGA Championship, outlasting a crowded bevy of challengers to claim his first major win in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday.

Like Ali’s famed ‘rope-a-dope’ tactics and his legendary ability to absorb punishment before striking back, Schauffele survived a series of attacks from the sizeable chasing pack before closing out the event with a decisive blow on the 72nd and final hole, a curling birdie putt that relegated the hard-charging Bryson DeChambeau to second place.

It earned the Tokyo Olympic champion a $3.3 million payoff from the $18.5 million prize pot, and the massive silver Wanamaker Trophy. As icing on the cake, Scheuffele’s closing 6 under par 65 gave him a 21 under total of 263, the best four-day aggregate at the PGA Championship against Brooks Koepka’s 264 set in 2018.

It was also the lowest score in relation to par in major championship history against the previous best of 20 under par shared by Jason Day(PGA Championship, 2015), Henrik Stenson (The Open, 2016), Dustin Johnson (Augusta Masters, 2020), and Cameron Smith (The Open, 2022).

Playing two groups ahead of Schauffele (62-68-68-65, -21), DeChambeau (68-65-67-64) set the clubhouse target of 20 under 264 with a 10-foot birdie on the 18th hole. The start-to-finish leader in turn came to the 18th with five straight pars behind him and needing a birdie to avoid a playoff.

Schauffele first needed to dig himself out with a difficult second shot with a long iron taken from inside a fairway bunker to lay up just short of the green and hit an approach to six feet. “I really did not want to get into a playoff with Bryson,” the relieved Schauffele said later.

In between, he briefly lost the lead to Norway’s Viktor Hovland (68-66-66-66, 18-under 266) but reclaimed the advantage with birdie before reeling off five straight pars ahead of the 72nd and final hole of the championship.

“I was actually kind of emotional after the putt lipped in,” the eight-time PGA Tour winner said. “It’s been a while since I’ve won, and I really just kept saying it all week, ‘I just need to stay in my lane.’ Man, was it hard to stay in my lane today, but I tried all day to just keep focus on what I’m trying to do and keep every hole ahead of me.”

“I just told myself, ‘This is my opportunity, and just capture it,’” he added.

For LIV Golf star DeChambeau, who both charmed and entertained the massive Valhalla crowd in the course of 7 under 64, it was a tale of almost, but not quite there. “Proud of Xander for finally getting the job done. He’s an amazing golfer and a well-deserved major champion now,” he told reporters.

“On my side of the coin, disappointing, but, whatever. I played well. Didn’t strike it my best all week. Felt like I had my ‘B’ game pretty much … but one that gives me a lot of momentum for the rest of the majors I said today it was closing time, but it will be closing time hopefully over the next couple majors,” DeChambeau added.

World number one Scottie Scheffler put in a solid challenge of his own with a closing 65, but the damage had been done on Saturday when he returned a 2 over par 73. “I’m not going to sit here and say that I played poorly yesterday because of what happened on Friday,” Scheffler told reporters on Sunday.

“I just had a bad day out on the course and was proud of how I came out here and bounced back today. Saturday morning, I think it finally hit me what really happened. Friday most of the day I didn’t really even eat … as somebody who’s a pretty big eater, that was a strange feeling, so obviously my body was a bit off with what had happened in the morning.

“I did my best to leave that behind me and come out here and compete and do what I love, and the support I got from the fans was amazing. I think they were cheering extra loud for me this week, and I got a lot of support from the players and caddies as well.”

Popular Indian-American Sahith Theegala was third after Moving Day on Saturday but Sunday’s disappointing 73 left him with a share of 12th place alongside event co-favourite Rory McIlroy and four others.

Schauffele’s victory will provide a rankings boost and he will go into the new week in second place behind Scheffler, displacing McIlroy from the spot. Besides the Tokyo gold medal, it added to his previous seven titles on the PGA Tour and was the first since the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, a gap of 679 days.