Scheffler closes in on Hero World Challenge title as Tiger comeback continues

World number one Scottie Scheffler closed in on a long-awaited prize with the sole lead after Moving Day at the 2023 Hero World Challenge even as Tiger Woods continues to show signs he is continuing to recover well from ankle surgery earlier this year.

Scheffler and England’s Matt Fitzpatrick fired matching 5 under par 67s at the Albany Golf Club but the American was well ahead in the overall count with a 16 under 200 total after 54 holes. Fitzpatrick is his closest challenge three shots behind.

For the last two years, Scheffler has walked away from Albany second best to Norway’s Viktor Hovland but a near-flawless run on Saturday that included two eagles and a closing bogey suggests he has one hand on the Tiger Trophy.

Justin Thomas was in third place five behind the leader on 11 under 205 with Ryder Cup partner Jordan Speith had a 68 and was five shots behind. Jordan Spieth sharing fourth place with Jason Day, Tony Finau and Collin Morikawa on started the third round tied with 10 under 206s. Defending champion Hovland was tied for 16th with Tiger Woods on level par 216.

Sunday will mark the first time since February that Woods will be completing a full 72 holes in competition and as the 15-time major winner noted later, physically at least he is holding up well.

“I still have the game. It’s whether or not the body can do it. I’m very pleasantly surprised at how I’ve recovered every day. My activations in the gym have been good.”

While his recovery is on point, the golf has been another story with even his short iron game, once Tiger’s strongest point besides the putter, still some way short of par.

“To be able to knock off some of the rust as I have this week and showed myself that I can recover each and every day, that was kind of an unknown,” Woods noted. “I’ve walked this far. I’ve done all my training. But add in playing and concentration and adrenaline and all those other factors that speed up everything, I’m very excited how the week’s turned out.”

For Scheffler, success at Albany has been a lot about the putter, which has not been his strongest suite. He has 17 top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour and two wins, but a question mark has long lingered about his performance on the greens.

This week has been a different story. On Saturday he needed 28 putts in all for the two eagles, four birdies and the closing bogey. One reason is a change in his putting coach, Another is a return to a blade putter.

“I felt like I was using too much, like too much hands and stuff like that in my stroke,” Scheffler said on Saturday. “I feel like I'm in a place with my putting where I can use my feel, my instincts to kind of turn off and just go there and try and hit putts and be OK with the result whether it goes in or doesn't,” he added.